Mamamia Announces Audio Erotica Brand For Women

Mamamia has announced the launch of Butter, a new audio erotica brand for women.

Written by Australian women and voiced by female actors, Butter will be available in podcast form. It will include a range of personalised sensual stories that have been carefully chosen to suit our listeners tastes based on Mamamia’s extensive research into women’s top fantasies including same-sex attraction, holidays, and encounters with strangers.

“Mamamia’s sex survey found that 49 per cent of Australian women aren’t happy with their sex lives and 37 per cent are interested in audio erotica,” said Zara Curtis, chief content officer at Mamamia.

“It’s well known that one of the biggest erogenous zones for women is their imagination. We used that insight to create Butter; to help Australian women reconnect with their sensuality in a private, ethical, safe environment from a media brand they already trust. Our core purpose at Mamamia is to make life better for women in all kinds of ways and Butter certainly ticks that box”.

“The Butter ecosystem will extend far beyond audio content, with social platforms, written content, and a newsletter launching alongside the core audio content. Butter is designed to meet women wherever they are, in the unique way only Mamamia understands how to do,” added Curtis.

The first episode of Butter drops in early 2025.