Mallrat Drops A Single To The Pitter-Patter Of Matilda Caitlin Foord’s Footsteps
Mallrat and Kwame sampled the sounds of football from Matildas’ star striker, Caitlin Foord, to create the new song “Forums” for adidas’s latest campaign.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a huge cultural moment for Australia, with record crowds and the Matildas capturing the imagination of the whole nation at the tournament. In order to further establish the tournament as a moment of significant cultural importance, adidas partnered with Australia’s largest youth publisher, The Brag Media.
With the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia for the first time, adidas leveraged the expertise of the Brag Studio and Brag Talent teams to support and promote the event in a fresh and interesting way, particularly for audiences outside of the sporting bubble.
Inspired by adidas’s three stripes motif, the brand recruited local artists Mallrat and Kwame to sample the sounds of football from Matildas’ star striker, Caitlin Foord, to create ‘Back Of The Net Beats’. Foord, who has been playing football since she was nine, took to the field to do some of her training drills. Mallrat then sampled the audio and followed its natural rhythms. From there, she chopped it up, slowed it down, created chords and found moments to partner with her voice.
The process resulted in the creation of a brand new song – ‘Forums’ by Mallrat (feat. Kwame), which can be listened to on Rolling Stone Australia.
The Brag Media studio team then shot, directed and produced an accompanying short film that showcased the authentic connection between sport and music. This culminated in a piece of content that was amplified across The Brag Media’s broader media cultural network including Rolling Stone Australia, Tone Deaf, Hypebeast, Life Without Andy and The Music Network.
The Brag Media, head of production, Brad Arnold, said: “Our speciality is helping brands entrench their message within culture, so the idea with this campaign was to natively weave the message of the WWC into mainstream consciousness.
“We wanted to create a song that performed this role, but also lived as its own artform. Listening to the track on its own, you would not easily know the secret behind the song; where the beat is actually captured football sounds and the lyrics are underlined with football metaphors and references.
“The hero film was then created to connect people with that insight, to tell the story of the project, and the meaning and creation behind the song.”
The Brag Media, GM of Partnerships, Jessica Hunter, said: “The Women’s World Cup has captured the nation over the past few weeks. This campaign provided an excellent opportunity to do what we do best at The Brag Media: create moments of significance in culture and leverage our deep involvement in Australian music.
“Our partnerships team had the opportunity to showcase their talents, while Brag Studio drew upon its extensive experience in creative execution and youth marketing to find an innovative approach that blends two significant aspects of Aussie culture: music and sport.”
Credits:
The Brag Media Project Leads:
Partnerships Manager – Marcus Allen
Creative Director – James Di Dabrizio
Head of Production – Brad Arnold
Film Production:
Producer – Brad Arnold
Director – Paul Liddle
Editor – Paul Liddle
DOP – Matt Hopkins
First AC – Michael Leung
Gaffer – Nik Damianakis
Sound Engineer – Jason Wagner
Song Production:
Director – Brad Arnold
Producer – Mallrat
Lyrics and Vocals – Mallrat
Lyrics and Vocals – Kwame
Soccer Sounds – Caitlin Foord
adidas
Rosaria Gordon, Senior Manager – Brand Activation
Essencemediacom
Andrew Hardeman – Client Partner
Jasmin Christie – Client Planning Director
Tejal Mistri – Client Marketplace Director
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
oOh! Boost NSW Agency Sales Leadership With Two Group Business Directors
oOh!media today announced two new sales leadership roles for its NSW Agency team. Krista Walton and Elizabeth Kirkman have both been promoted to group business directors. While Krista Walton was promoted internally, Elizabeth Kirkman joined oOh! from Channel Seven. Reporting to NSW agency sales director, Lanai Wiadrowski, the new market facing positions are part of […]
These Trio Of Spots For American Wholesale Club BJ’s Are A Delirious, Black Hoot!
American membership-only discount club BJ’s Wholesale Club – more commonly known as BJ’s – is cashing in on its dollar saving smarts in these inflationary times with a series of new ads that aren’t merely good for the wallet but a solid tickle of the funny bone too. The three spots – called “Balloon shop”, […]
Hootsuite Nabs Tech Veteran Elina Vilk For CMO Role
Hootsuite, a leader in social media management, has announced Elina Vilk (lead image) as chief marketing officer . She will join the company’s executive leadership team that is an industry anomaly at 75 per cent women, and will report to CEO, Irina Novoselsky. “As I looked for our next CMO, Elina stood out for her […]
Robbie Hills: Bringing The Smarts Of Retail Media To Retail Out Of Home
Robbie Hills, director of sales & client partnerships, Cartology discusses the possibilities retail media and agencies can achieve by unlocking the power of first party data. The customer journey is becoming increasingly nuanced, challenging brands and agencies to effectively target customers through a deep understanding of where and how they choose to shop. As customer […]
CHEP Network Retains CitiPower, Powercor & United Energy For Creative & Media
Victorian electricity distribution networks, CitiPower, Powercor & United Energy, have appointed CHEP as its retained creative and media partner, following a competitive pitch. The partnership will see CHEP lead brand strategy, media strategy, creative and media execution across the portfolio of brands, with new brand work set to launch later this year. CitiPower, Powercor and […]
Clemenger Group’s James McGrath Inducted Into AWARD Hall Of Fame
James McGrath, one of Australian advertising’s most revered creatives, was inducted into the AWARD Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Sydney last night. Clemenger Group’s recently retired Chair of the creative board takes his place among adland’s greats as the 21st Hall of Fame inductee, announced at an exclusive gala dinner at This Way […]
Boldly Going For Change: William Shatner’s Earth-Saving Mission
Catherine Bowe, industry relations lead APAC at Meta, interviewed William Shatner at Advertising Week APAC. While not interviewing Captain Kirk, Bowe consults to AANA’s Sustainability Council, is an alum of The Marketing Academy and a B&T Women Leading Tech Award winner. “We’re at a crossroads right now. Things are burning, we have to stop it,” […]
Keeping The Spark Alive: Why Spark Foundry Melbourne Staff Stick Around
Tenures in the world of advertising can be short. Agency employees stick around with one employer for just two-and-a-half years on average, per data from the Media Federation of Australia (MFA). But, with Spark Foundry being set to turn eight years old soon, it has some remarkably long-serving staff members. Why? Lead image L-R: Sasha […]
Lifestyle Comms Agency Stellar Announces New Client Wins
Lifestyle communications agency, Stellar, has expanded its hospitality roster with two exciting new restaurant clients, Raja in Potts Point and Ora in Waterloo, further cementing the agency’s commitment to working with leading operators in their respective fields. The team behind popular Ezra restaurant, Nick and Kirk Mathews-Bowden, officially opened the doors to Raja on July […]
Nike Accused Of Wage Theft
While billions of people are cheering on their favourite teams during the Women’s World Cup, Nike – sponsor of thirteen of the teams – refuses to pay 1,284 Cambodian garment workers US$1.4 million($A2.1 million) in legally owed severance pay. Global women’s rights organisation, ActionAid Australia, alongside the Manufacturing Division of the CFMEU and the garment […]
Complaints Over ABC Bias Are Up Thanks To Stories Covering Russia, Palestine & The Voice
Nobody would complain about the ABC if it just stuck to nice railway journeys & cooking programs like they do at SBS.
Boomtown Announces Brian Gallagher As Independent Chair
Boomtown announces Brian Gallagher as independent chair. Not to suggest its ottoman is in a monogamous relationship.
Retailers Are Passing On Higher Cost Of Doing Business To Consumers
Fifty-eight percent of Australian retailers admitted to passing the majority of the higher costs of doing business onto consumers with 23 per cent passing on all costs. Shopify reveals this research as the Australian retail industry grapples with inflation, worker shortages, and softening consumer demand. The Shopify Australian Retail Report, conducted in partnership with YouGov, […]
Mat Baxter Returns To Sydney, Remains At Huge
Mat Baxter returns to Australia after eight-year New York stint. Already can't find a decent Reubens.
Monday TV Ratings: The Block And The Voice Continue To Battle It Out As The Block Takes Monday Crown
It's neck-and-neck between Seven and Nine at the moment. Still, tomorrow night's Matildas game should douse that fire.
Meta Urges Kids To Maximise Safety Features & Practice Critical Thinking In The Metaverse
The Metaverse Youth Safety Guide has arrived for concerned parents. Sadly the Zuck-Musk dust-up looks definitely off.
Carpet Court Revamps Bougie Website
The question remains, does the Carpet Court website get a lot of extra traffic from people inadvertently Googling shag?
Dentsu Revenues Down, Blames Conservative Tech & Finance Clients
Are you a client of dentsu? Well, best keep the wine under $100 a bottle at work lunches as profits take worrying dive.
Network 10 Reveals Date For Neighbours Return
Yes, Neighbours has risen from the dead! Here's hoping McDonald's plant-based chicken & Rove don't get similar ideas.
2023 ACRAs Announce Stellar Lineup Of Hosts And Performers
Ray Hadley named as one of this year's ACRA hosts. Although you can probably pop out for a fag when he's doing his bit.
Hennessy Wheels Out The Hollywood Big Guns For Latest Seven-Minute Epic
Hennessy may be the drink of misogynistic rappers, a fact not mentioned in this epic new spot courtesy of DDB Paris.
News Corp Announces Senior Appointments In The Company’s Digital Revenue Division
News Corp announces senior appointments. Sadly, no news on Rupert's new mystery lady friend.
Weathering The Retail Slump Through Customer Centricity, Personalisation, Loyalty & Convenience
As cost-of-living challenges intensify, consumers are becoming increasingly cautious when it comes to discretionary spending, and retailers are feeling the pinch, explains Hayley Fisher, AUNZ country manager for Adyen (pictured) in this op-ed. The Australian Bureau for Statistics (ABS) has said that retail volumes fell for the third quarter in a row. Consumers, as a […]
Reports Ex-Tennis Player Todd Woodbridge Will Host Aussie Version Of Tipping Point
Todd Woodbridge rumoured to be in the mix for Tipping Point hosting gig. Although B&T'd also like to see John McEnroe.
Rebel Unveils Matildas Collab
If there's one thing B&T hates it's being late to a party, and this rebel-Matildas collab has a smell of tardiness.
Top Australian Podcast Advertisers Revealed
ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have revealed the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for Q2 2023, with Amazon topping the list. Overall, Q2 spending on Australian podcast advertising grew by a huge 64 per cent year on year, indicating a clear trend of brands increasing their investment in podcast advertising. The report found […]
Macca’s Unveils New Global Campaign Showcasing Its Famous Film & TV References
Macca's flaunts its cultural icon status in new global work. Arguably better than flaunting its hangover-curing status.
“We Need To Overcome The Perception That Women’s Sport Isn’t Good For Business Because It Is,” – Sarah Styles From The Victorian Government On Why Women’s Sport Is Undervalued By Sponsors
The recent Women’s World Cup match in which the Matildas took on France is considered to be the most-watched TV event in 20 years with a peak audience of as many as 7.2 million. Yet despite the monumental figures, the financials just don’t follow. According to reports, Seven paid just $ 4-5 million for the […]
Netflix Brings More Games To More Devices As It Continues Explore Alternative Revenue Streams
Netflix has officially announced that it is bringing more games to more devices, including TVs, computers and mobiles after a games controller app leaked last week. The streamer is rolling out a limited beta test of its new gaming service to a “small number” of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs as […]
AWARD School Hijacked By Students
Do you subscribe to the idea that "everyone at school wins a prize" is now ruining humankind? You're gonna hate this.
Let The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup Games Begin Via Eleven & TBWA
There's nothing more Aussie than a pie & sauce at the footy, is there. Throw in abusing the ref for added Aussieness.
Omnicom Launches Dedicated Ecommerce Practice, Transact
Agencies continuing their shift towards ecommerce, much to Myer and David Jones' chagrin.
LiSTNR Launches Yet Another Crime Podcast
LiSTNR launches a new Australian crime podcast series, Crime Insiders. The podcast takes audiences beyond true crime and into the real experience of those trying to solve crimes and analyse crime scenes. Made up of two show formats, Crime Insiders: Detectives and Crime Insiders: Forensics, the twice weekly podcast features episodes from those working in […]
Hotwire Names Melissa Cullen As Managing Director For Communications, APAC
Hotwire, the global technology communications and marketing consultancy, has announced the appointment of Melissa Cullen to the new role of managing director of communications for the Asia Pacific region (APAC). In her new position, Cullen is responsible for the Hotwire business in Australia and will expand the reputation and relationship services footprint across APAC. […]
Strategic Consulting Agency Pollinate Names Kirsty Bloore As Research Director
Pollinate names new research director. Still having absolutely no luck with the verandah's geraniums, however.
Clems Takes Us On A Real Trip In Oddball Spot For Carlton Dry
Clems goes a bit bonkers, a bit old school in new beer ad. Not old school like "you can get it working a plough" though.