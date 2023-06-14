Make It Delicious Returns For A Second Season – Flavours of Australia

Make It Delicious Returns For A Second Season – Flavours of Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Food and lifestyle brand delicious. has today launched the second series of digital first food show, Make it delicious. – Flavours of Australia.

    In this new six-episode series, host and chef Darren Robertson (featured image, right) and new cohost, fellow chef and native foods expert Nornie Bero (featured image, left), share how to use Australian Indigenous ingredients at home every day. In each eight-minute episode, Bero will showcase a different native ingredient before Robertson devises a simple recipe to highlight the unique flavours they offer. From kangaroo bolognese to saltbush tempura, each episode will inform and inspire viewers to experiment with some lesserknown ingredients in their own kitchens. delicious.

    Editor, Krysia Bonkowski said delicious. has always been passionate about supporting Australian producers and learning alongside its audience. “We are excited to encourage a better understanding of Australian native ingredients through our fresh new series of Make it delicious., and to show how easily these incredible ingredients can be incorporated into everyday cooking,” Bonkowski said.

    “We have a wealth of native produce at our fingertips, and it’s time we all started to make better use of it in our kitchens. Indigenous Australians have been embracing these ingredients for tens of thousands of years – some you will know well, others will be exciting culinary discoveries.

    “Thanks to the expertise of delicious. contributor Nornie Bero, the skills of our host Darren Robertson and the all-Australian flavours of our returning partner Massel, our growing video audience will learn how to use these ingredients to make their home-cooked meals all the more delicious.”

    Massel, director of sales and marketing Mark Caine said: “Massel is delighted to be a part of Make it delicious. again this year. The quality of our ingredients is at the very core of our success, and we see this reflected in the recipes, presentation and production values of Make it delicious. This new series is particularly relevant to us, as the focus is on native Australian ingredients and Massel is Australian owned and made.”

    The broadcast-quality series, Make it delicious. – Flavours of Australia is created by the delicious. editorial team and produced by leading video production company, Visual Domain. The new season of Make It delicious. will be available to watch from today, Thursday, June 15 at delicious.com.au/makeitdelicious. delicious. is Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand with a monthly audience of more than 2.9 million across print and digital.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Make it delicious. – Flavours of Australia

    Latest News

    Debate Club Partners With Talent International
    • Media

    Debate Club Partners With Talent International

    The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events. Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of […]

    The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
    • Marketing

    Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

    Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

    IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
    • Marketing

    IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

    Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]

    Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats
    • Technology

    Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

    Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively. The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search […]

    Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
    • Marketing

    Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

    Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
    • Marketing

    LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

    LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

    The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
    • Marketing

    The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

    Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

    Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
    • Technology

    Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

    Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]