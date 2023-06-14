Make It Delicious Returns For A Second Season – Flavours of Australia
Food and lifestyle brand delicious. has today launched the second series of digital first food show, Make it delicious. – Flavours of Australia.
In this new six-episode series, host and chef Darren Robertson (featured image, right) and new cohost, fellow chef and native foods expert Nornie Bero (featured image, left), share how to use Australian Indigenous ingredients at home every day. In each eight-minute episode, Bero will showcase a different native ingredient before Robertson devises a simple recipe to highlight the unique flavours they offer. From kangaroo bolognese to saltbush tempura, each episode will inform and inspire viewers to experiment with some lesserknown ingredients in their own kitchens. delicious.
Editor, Krysia Bonkowski said delicious. has always been passionate about supporting Australian producers and learning alongside its audience. “We are excited to encourage a better understanding of Australian native ingredients through our fresh new series of Make it delicious., and to show how easily these incredible ingredients can be incorporated into everyday cooking,” Bonkowski said.
“We have a wealth of native produce at our fingertips, and it’s time we all started to make better use of it in our kitchens. Indigenous Australians have been embracing these ingredients for tens of thousands of years – some you will know well, others will be exciting culinary discoveries.
“Thanks to the expertise of delicious. contributor Nornie Bero, the skills of our host Darren Robertson and the all-Australian flavours of our returning partner Massel, our growing video audience will learn how to use these ingredients to make their home-cooked meals all the more delicious.”
Massel, director of sales and marketing Mark Caine said: “Massel is delighted to be a part of Make it delicious. again this year. The quality of our ingredients is at the very core of our success, and we see this reflected in the recipes, presentation and production values of Make it delicious. This new series is particularly relevant to us, as the focus is on native Australian ingredients and Massel is Australian owned and made.”
The broadcast-quality series, Make it delicious. – Flavours of Australia is created by the delicious. editorial team and produced by leading video production company, Visual Domain. The new season of Make It delicious. will be available to watch from today, Thursday, June 15 at delicious.com.au/makeitdelicious. delicious. is Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand with a monthly audience of more than 2.9 million across print and digital.
