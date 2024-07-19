Make Footwear Great Again: Limited-Edition Trump Sneakers Launched In Wake Of Assassination Attempt

Just days after a failed assassination attempt on the former president, Trump Sneakers has launched its FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High Tops.

Former US President Donald Trump is famous for never letting a commercial opportunity slip by, and it appears the businessman come politician is cashing in on his lucky escape by selling limited edition sneakers.

In Butler county on Saturday, a rooftop gunman wielding an AR-15-style rifle fired shots at the stage. Trump was wounded in one ear. One rally-goer was killed and two injured. The gunman, who was killed by a sniper, was discovered to have had an explosive device in his car.

While Trump Sneakers “are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J. Trump,” they are trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC, a business that is owned by Trump.

A quick Google Search shows CIC Ventures LLC as registered at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The shoes are priced at $299 and have a limited-edition stock of just 5,000. They are emblazoned with an American Flag print around the ankle cuff and a gold tongue tab.

More notably though, the shoe’s upper displays a now-infamous image of Trump moments after the failed assassination attempt, anchored by the words FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

The website said: “With only 5,000 [numbered] pairs available, each one is a true collector’s item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history”.

A “bonus 10” would be “randomly autographed”.

MAGA fans will to move quickly to grab a pair of the Trump merch as several shoe sizes have already sold out.