Mahlab Agency Appoints New Senior Director Of Marketing

B2B marketing and communications agency Mahlab has announced the appointment of Ben Williams as Senior Account Director, Marketing Communications.

Williams joins Mahlab’s senior team to lead global accounts in the industrial technology sector, marking another milestone in Mahlab’s growing expansion across the APAC region.

With more than 20 years of experience, Williams has led strategic initiatives across digital marketing, brand experience, business communications, creative production and client services. He brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering campaigns that drive measurable impact.

“Ben joins Mahlab at a pivotal time in our growth across the APAC region, where we’re deepening our partnerships and expanding our impact in the integrated marketing and communications space. His global perspective and leadership experience strengthen our ability to deliver across borders and industries, ensuring we continue to create meaningful, business-driving work for our clients,” said Cara McLeod, CEO of Mahlab.

Williams has led a diverse range of B2C, B2B and B2E projects globally for organisations including NAB, Asahi Beverages, Coles, RBS, Nike and LVMH. He blends design thinking with agile project management to lead high-performing campaigns and teams that create meaningful experiences to deliver impact.

“Mahlab stood out to me as an agency that combines creative excellence with sharp strategic thinking,” said Williams. “I’m thrilled to join a talented team that’s genuinely curious, collaborative and committed to helping clients solve complex challenges”.

William’s appointment reflects Mahlab’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its senior team as it grows its presence across APAC including opening a Singapore office in 2024. With a focus on integrated, data-led work, the agency continues to support ambitious organisations in telling their stories, engaging their audiences, and delivering real impact.