Magnite Launches Full AI-Driven Automation To Earn Incremental Revenue For Publishers

Magnite has introduced automated wrapper management within Demand Manager to help publishers grow revenue and increase efficiency.

Built on Prebid technology, Demand Manager gives publishers yield management tools, reporting insights, and data enrichment connections that align with publishers’ business strategies and goals. Using machine learning, the feature finds the optimal configurations in a publisher’s Prebid Wrapper per impression and has the potential to enhance billions of settings to improve performance. Ranker saw a 5 per cent increase in spend after implementing the automated wrapper management feature.

“Demand Manager’s Automated Wrapper Management tool provides us peace of mind knowing it leverages extensive historical data to adjust our Prebid settings on an ad request basis,” said Alex Mason, vice president, programmatic sales, yield & strategy at Ranker.

“In addition to Demand Manager’s best-in-class A/B testing suite, the new feature takes the guesswork out of determining the optimal configurations. Automated Wrapper Management maximises revenue from Prebid while saving us time and resources by reducing the need for testing. Initial results show a 5 per cent increase in ad request CPM on one of our properties, and we expect this to increase once more settings can be optimised this summer,” added Mason.

“This industry-first feature set supercharges Demand Manager so publishers can unlock the full power of Prebid and vastly improve their monetisation abilities without additional development and resource costs,” said Sunil Gupta, vice president, product management at Magnite.

“Today our dynamic wrapper settings can provide optimal Prebid timeout configurations, and we have additional optimisations coming soon including optimal bidding order and intelligent price floor guidance. Machine learning and automation play an important role in the future of yield optimisation and Magnite is bringing these approaches to Prebid management,” added Gupta.

“Having worked with Magnite for 6 years, we’ve been consistently impressed with the impact Demand Manager has had on our bottom line,” said Brijesh Chandila, lead, digital & programmatic revenue at Times Internet. “The introduction of new automated features takes Demand Manager to the next level, enabling us to make decisions with even greater speed and efficiency. We look forward to the enhanced revenue-driving results that these advancements will bring”.

“Optimising Prebid settings manually can be a difficult and time-consuming task,” said Nabil Shidqi, senior partnership account manager at Detik. “We welcome the introduction of automated wrapper management within Demand Manager because we’ll be able to identify the most optimal settings and make more informed choices with minimal time and effort. This feature makes Demand Manager even more of a powerful revenue-driving tool for us”.

The automation feature comes on the heels of significant growth for Demand Manager, which saw a 30 per cent increase in spend year-over-year from 2023 to 2024. Publishers including Buzzfeed and Disney use Demand Manager, and 13 of the top 50 Comscore-ranked publishers rely on the tool to manage and monetise their Prebid inventory.