Magic Appoints Edward McMutrie As New Head Of Signal

Independent media agency Magic has announced the appointment of experienced data analyst Edward McMutrie as its new head of signal.

In the role, McMutrie will be responsible for math and modelling disciplines across the agency, driving growth with data science while activating modelling and analytics to drive ROI for clients. He will report to Magic CEO Shahram Ghaffurian.

McMutrie will also be a key part of Magic’s recently appointed, new-look leadership team, which includes Ghaffurian, who was recently promoted to CEO, along with new appointments Bernie Cullen as head of media, Sarah Baskerville as head of growth, Sam Terminelli, who was promoted to head of strategy, and Tommy Glover who is Magic’s head of SEO.

McMutrie comes to Magic with more than a decade of data-driven strategy experience, providing targeting and reporting expertise for a range of brands including Jetstar, Bunnings, IAG Insurance, Officeworks, Movember and the New Zealand Defence Force. Prior to joining Magic, McMutrie was the Data Science Chapter Lead for ANZ. He also had a three-year stint at marketing agency, The Lumery, leading its data and analytics function.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Ed to Magic. He brings significant math and modelling capabilities to our clients, which will be fundamental to helping us realise our growth and expansion goals,” said Ghaffurian.

“Signal is a critical discipline that leads the realisation of our Mediamatics methodology across all streams of our service offering. Ed will be instrumental in growing our clients’ businesses with math-driven media and marketing excellence, and our own growth, via productising our Mediamatics platform and supporting new partnerships”.

“Having led data science for some of Australia’s most iconic brands, I have a deep understanding of how insights can be leveraged to offer more relevant, meaningful and impactful customer experiences at scale,” said McMutrie.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Magic crew and playing a key role in building out our ‘Mediamatics’ offering. It’s great to be part of a company that values the power of data and is putting it at the forefront of everyday, and strategic decisions to drive real results for our clients. What an opportunity”.

McMutrie’s appointment is effective immediately.