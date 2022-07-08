MAFS’s Bryce Ruthven Calls In Lawyers Over Cancelled ARN Job Offer

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Married At First Sight‘s Bryce Ruthven has called in the lawyers after the Australian Radio Network (ARN) allegedly reneged on a job offer.

The Herald Sun has reported that Ruthven (main image) is seeking $200,000 in compensation from the network after he received a job offer at Launceston radio station, Chilli FM, that was later withdrawn.

According to The Herald Sun Ruthven’s lawyers are now claiming the move by ARN was a breach of contract that had serious consequences for Ruthven, including emotional stress and a loss of earnings.

The Herald Sun reported that DSA Law Partner Joseph Alesci, who is acting on Ruthven’s behalf, said: “There has been an offer from the Australian Radio Network, our client has clearly accepted that, and in reliance of that offer our client made arrangements and acted to his detriment, and that included not taking up other offers of employment and making arrangements to move interstate.

“For some reason, there has been a change of heart. Anyone can change their mind, but there are consequences for doing that.”

Ruthven is famously known for appearing on Nine’s Married At First Sight (MAFS). Before he joined the reality show, he was a radio announcer for ACE Radio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryce Ruthven (@bryceruthven)


However, when he went on the show, he experienced notoriety for ranking his wife, Melissa, as the ‘fourth hottest’ on that season of the show.

Interestingly, he and his MAFS wife are still together and just welcomed twins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

ARN spokesperson told B&T, “We confirm we have received a letter of demand. Given this is now a legal matter we are unable to comment further.”

