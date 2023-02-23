MAFS Edit Fail: Cheaters Can’t Change Their Spots, But They Can Change Their Nails

Cheating bride And Crystal Fan Claire showed off her magic powers on Monday night’s episode of MAFS, where she managed to change the colour of her nails mid-scene.

In the scene, a distressed Claire takes a break from deliberating whether to tell her husband Jesse she cheated on him, to magically change her nail colour.

Whilst Claire began the scene in bed upset with multi-coloured nails (pictured), she ends the scene crying with pink-only nails (pictured below).

Cheaters might not be able to change their spots, but they can change their nails. Have faith Jesse.

Sadly it appears this might not be magic but rather another MAFS edit fail. The change is likely the result of two different scenes being stitched together in the edit so that it looks like they happened at the same time.

This comes after a guest was also spotted wearing an earphone on the same episode of MAFS.

Both edits have fuelled speculation that MAFS might be manufactured by producers and may not be an accurate representation of real life.

What!? Next thing people will be saying Harry Potter isn’t real!?