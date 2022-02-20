Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s Dancing With The Stars Premiers To 588,000 Eyeballs

Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s Dancing With The Stars Premiers To 588,000 Eyeballs
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
It was a big night of television last night! Seven’s Dancing With The Stars: All-Stars launched to 588,000 eyeballs. I can only pray grant Denyer’s performance goes viral on YouTube.

And Nine’s Married At First Sight was the most-watched programme with the metro audience even beating the news nabbing 926,000 viewers Yes, we care more about couples that don’t like each other than current affairs! So, the end of the world might be near!

Seven News hit 916,000 viewers while Nine News had 885,000 viewers – Peter Overton really does seem like the perfect man. 

Nine’s 60 Minutes scored 581,000 viewers – is that ticking sound stuck in everyone else’s head? 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Winter Olympics peaked at 457,000 viewers – I am still waiting to see a leopard print snowsuit. Meanwhile, Weekend Sunrise grabbed 241,000 viewers. 

For Nine, Nine News Late grabbed 338,000 viewers and Nine News First At Five earned 254,000 viewers – see people are watching the news!

For 10, The Project hit 296,000 viewers and honestly,  that show does feel like a warm hug! Survivor earned 491,000 viewers, does anyone else get hungry when watching people fight for survival? Or just me? Meanwhile, 10 News First earned 215,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC Newsnetting 545,000 viewers, Vera nabbing 600,000 viewers – don’t call your Mum during Vera, she won’t answer!  Insiders earned 256,000 viewers and Grand Designs NZ grabbed 440,000 viewers, BRB off to email my landlord to ask if I can do some DIY! 
Out on top was the Nine Network with 32.5 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 28.0 per cent of the daily share.  Followed by the ABC Network with 16.8 per cent, Next was 10 Network with 15.6 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 7.1 per cent.

