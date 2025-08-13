Mad Reality Check: Who Is Listening?

In this op-ed, Mark Leone, managing director and partner at Madclarity, pens a reminder to all the marketers who don’t want to listen!

A few months ago, I wrote about marketers who seemingly don’t want to listen. They have their beliefs, too often built out from marketing science evangelism. It can be impossible to broaden their knowledge with something that challenges these beliefs.

It is as easy to live in an echo chamber today professionally as it is on social media.

But I was reminded of something last week.

Really listening, with a truly open mind, is a talent. I mean the ability to hear without subconscious bias. Perhaps we have been conditioned not to. Inquisitive children are everywhere, constantly asking why, eager to learn. Yet professionally, we mostly hear what we want to… confirming what we think we already know.

One of the more interesting support roles we play with our clients is facilitating agency reviews. And I don’t mean this in a sadistic, ‘car crash’ way. There is often industry commentary about the negatives of pitches. When run well, agencies are treated respectfully, and it is not a weird intellectual or creative pageant. They should be a way to find groups of people who, given the opportunity, can do great work together.

The agency Q&A of the brief has become my favourite part of the process. An opportunity for agencies to ask questions and listen. To learn more about the brand, the challenges faced, the needs of the business. For us, a chance to be a fly on the wall. Get an insight into how agencies go about doing their homework, how they interrogate and learn about the brand… Interestingly, the approach varies a lot from agency to agency.

But even when the same questions are asked… and the same answers are given… what is heard can be very different. Much of it is taken as confirming existing beliefs, even if that is not what was said.

If you work in media long enough, everyone will experience cases where you question whether anyone is listening. This can be agenda driven. No matter what the question… the answer is always the same. Predetermined outcomes need to be met.

But what I am talking about here is different. There was nothing to gain from not listening, no malicious intent at all. The only downside was for them. The potential to miss out on valuable information, to help win the business. Yet it didn’t seem to matter.

We are big fans of the old ‘ask why three times’ rule. Forcing people beyond the scripted response to straight answers. Last week taught me something. The asking why three times rule works both ways. The first answer is often what we expected to hear. The second and third responses can challenge us to listen a little more.

A lesson everyone can take with them. Most of us would like to think we are good listeners. The opposite is more likely true. We all need to work at it.