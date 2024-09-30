Mad Reality Check: We’re Not Honest… Enough

Eric Faulkner, partner and chairman of Madclarity, writes that it’s essential that clients get better at giving agencies honest feedback — it’s better for everyone.

Because… usually… it’s bloody hard.

The first person I fired thought that I was going to give her a promotion. So, by the time I eventually got around to telling her that it was all over, she couldn’t work out whether to scream or strangle me.

Few managers are lucky enough to get coached on how to do that awful part of their job. I certainly wasn’t. And it was one hell of a rapid learning experience.

I soon worked out that the formula was something like: Sit them down, prepare them for a shock, say you have bad news. Tell them. Explain why. Be honest. And then… offer support and provide encouragement.

Most people get better at it after making that initial big mistake.

But when it comes to a client giving an agency feedback, so many people get it wrong… and keep getting it wrong.

The copywriter has barely returned to her seat, before the praise has begun… “A great campaign…” “Love the idea…” “Maybe needs just a tiny tweak with the key visual, but, really… it’s great”.

It’s no wonder the agency is both amazed and pissed off, two weeks later, when they get an email asking them to start again.

Or… the media planner has just presented 70 jargon-filled and confusing PowerPoint slides, culminating in the same old media plan… again… but the client nevertheless nods approvingly.

Why is it so rare for an agency to get clear and honest feedback?

Because too many clients want a cuddle. It’s less stressful. Everyone’s still friends. And as a result, lousy creative and dreadful media keep getting approved.

Marketers, when your agency has presented to you:

If something is unclear — ask. And keep asking, until you understand why it’s been recommended. You don’t need to agree or accept… you just need to be clear about where the agency is ‘coming from’ and why they recommended it.

Then thank them for all their hard work.

Go back to the office and quietly think for a couple of days.

Ask yourself if the recommended creative or media addresses the real brand problem? Does it answer your brief? Will it make your brand even more famous?

Then give the agency honest, thoughtful and constructive feedback.

Clarity beats cuddles.