Mad Reality Check: The Rise Of ‘The Dabblers’

We have seen a new subculture rise that I feel needs to be discussed, writes Mark Leone, managing partner at Madclarity.

It is most prevalent in media agencies, but it seems to have also developed a cult following in marketing and advertising agency circles. We have joked for some time now about the name. These people will say they have a strong culture of “testing and learning”. We call them “the Dabblers”. We think our name is much more appropriate and believe we are yet to be proven wrong.

How do you spot a Dabbler in the wild, I hear some ask?

It can be difficult. They are extremely comfortable in their own environment. They thrive on the ‘test and learn’ topic. This is not their first rodeo; they appear confident and at ease when it comes up in conversation.

A few specific signs for those who are unsure.

Firstly, the most common and obvious trait is they can’t use the term “test” in isolation. It must always be followed with the subsequent “and learn” follow through. This is designed to suggest a level of diligence and rigour over others. It provides reassurance of discipline and validates their behaviour. For shame, all you old-school marketers who were only testing… why weren’t you also ‘learning’?

Secondly, they will ask the right questions about the “real” objective or goal. They will proclaim “We must have good measurement” but typically disappear when conversation starts about how to do this. Saying what everyone wants to hear whilst inexperienced and incapable of ensuring it. But their job is done. By the time you are looking at measurement, they have fooled you into thinking that maybe, just maybe, we might learn something.

The most telling sign is that they will only recommend that you allocate a small percentage of the budget to “test and learn”. That is prudent, isn’t it? You wouldn’t want to waste money on something that is untried… something that hasn’t been adequately tested… something we haven’t had the chance to learn from? An inconsequential dabble even if it doesn’t work.

The truth is the amount of money allocated is never enough to judge its effectiveness. It is only ever in support of other activities at such ludicrously low levels of investment that it can never have a material impact alongside these other activities.

It gives the illusion of a genuine test, but it is a licence to dabble. On the platform that has the lovely rep that isn’t too pushy and always brings in coffee or muffins. The old colleague who moved to that new media company and has shouted us lunch a few times on the company expense account… maybe we owe them one. Or worse yet, the behemoth global media company who has been applying pressure for us to try out the shiny new toy. At least I can brag to my colleagues and friends when I get it across the line.

Whatever the reason, the pitch justifies the small expense. It’s not much money anyway. If it doesn’t work, no one will be upset. It is a “test and learn”. We learn even by failing.

Ironically, we see less learning now that the “and learn” suffix is attached than we ever did. When companies used to just plain old test. The discipline, despite in moniker, isn’t there. The data used is dubious, often some form of attribution, or misattribution, from the company driving the agenda. The time and scale of the test are insufficient for genuine proof of performance. The most likely outcome is a meek inconclusive. “Maybe we need to try it a bit more?”

In most cases it isn’t the Dabbler’s fault. Many aren’t experienced enough to know what good old-fashioned tests looked like. I have talked before about the failings of inter-generational teaching in our industry. This is another great example.

What should you do if you see a Dabbler in the wild. Don’t approach them—when provoked they can become defensive and erratic. Worse yet, they may take up a large amount of your valuable time sounding like they invented testing.

If you fear you are on the path to becoming a Dabbler and want out, seek the advice of a sage, older friend. If they regularly complain about how things are done today and say things like “back in my day”, you are likely on the right path.

If they are still around today, they will probably have learned a thing or two along the way. They might have a future in becoming a ‘Dabbler Whisperer’.