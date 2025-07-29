Mad Reality Check: The Mythical Right Message & Person

In this latest Mad Reality Check, Mark Leone, a partner at MadClarity, reminisces about the time he said “right message, right person, right time” in a meeting and why we’re still falling for the same old lines.

It might just be me and what I read, but it seems there has been a resurgence in conversations about personalisation – I had hoped it was gone for good! The potential power of AI has given oxygen to one of the greatest myths of marketing.

Thankfully, there is some very good commentary out there. A piece from Paul Worthington in the Off Kilter blog a couple of weeks ago was particularly good at setting the record straight – I strongly recommend having a read.

It reminded me of two things.

My first reaction, when seeing these conversations, is to cringe.

To this day, I still recall naively using those words nearly 20 years ago in client meetings. I found myself in the same position that most do at least once in their career – I was young and inexperienced and shouldn’t have been taken as seriously as I was.

“Right message, right person, right time.”

‘Sounds good,’ I remember thinking, as I parroted the words.

Funnily enough, I cannot recall one client challenging me on it. Sadly, I have continued to hear this phrase from similarly inexperienced youngsters over the past few weeks.

Thankfully, I was surrounded by smart, experienced people and I listened to them. I learned what a fallacy that concept is for mass brands – it is an impossible ideal.

Most industries are grown up enough to realise perfection doesn’t exist (apparently except good ol’ gullible marketing!) and maybe it’s the optimism, but those trying to market their product to everyone seem to be the first to fall for the unrealistic sales pitch.

The second thought was a little more constructive.

What makes us think that we can get personalisation right, even with AI? It seems so difficult to get the message and the medium to work together effectively.

Previously, I’ve written about the tragic trajectory of strategy and planning in media agencies, particularly the prediction that thousands of smart, talented and experienced people worldwide are set to be replaced by automated tools.

These systems are designed to generate consistent campaigns that adhere to the prevailing rules of marketing science, removing almost all opportunities for creativity in media selection and approach.

Here’s a thought on a good place to start – and it won’t even need AI; humans can do it!

There was a time in advertising when significant emphasis was placed on ensuring the medium and the message worked together.

Either the message was adapted to the medium, or more commonly, the media was used to amplify the message, making it more impactful.

And I’m not just talking about a small, isolated tactic on social media. I’m referring to central campaign ideas, where media and creative worked together across the entire campaign to create a whole greater than the sum of its parts.

Today, it feels like what is more commonly created is less than the sum of its parts.

In real terms, it wasn’t all that long ago, but it feels like a lifetime ago in the industry. Yes, the separation into creative and media agencies may have been a significant catalyst, but this isn’t the only reason. The over commodification of media and the focus on efficiency over impact, are also large contributing factors.

Why don’t we simply start by focusing on how media can amplify the message?

What creative way can we use media to make the message more impactful?

The rest can grow from there…