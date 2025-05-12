NewsletterOpinion

Mad Reality Check: Can I Borrow Your Watch?

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
6 Min Read
Mark Leone.
Mark Leone.

Here, Mark Leone, managing director  & partner at Madclarity dispels the myths of consulting and coaching and peels back some of the layers to show what makes an excellent consultant.

Yes, I know a lot of the jokes… “A consultant is someone who borrows your watch to tell you the time” … and some of the other ones that aren’t clean enough to be shared here.

I understand where the jokes come from and personally enjoy them. If you can’t laugh at yourself, then life isn’t much fun. But there is a difference between good and bad consultants and coaches, and we often find ourselves having to explain this. It is not found somewhere in a 100-page PowerPoint document.

Mark Ritson has long argued that marketers should be trained in marketing. Outside of the convenient connection to his training, for the record, I agree. This has nothing to do with my piece of paper that says I have a marketing degree from way back when.

Which leads me to this week’s topic. Most believe coaching or consulting is something anyone can do. It is often a convenient pit stop for many that have left long term roles in the industry. Something to do whilst working out what next. But many underestimate how difficult it is to be good at it.

I was reminded of this when we recently received a brief from a prospective client for a pitch we are involved in. It can be strange pitching, when you also facilitate pitches. Part of you wants to advise them on the best way to run it, whilst the rest of you knows your job is to focus on responding to the best of your ability.

During briefing, they shared they had never written a brief like this before. Strangely, it was one of the best we’ve received. Potentially because they were honest with themselves and us, rather than trying to pretend they knew everything. In most other cases where pitches are run for consultants, they struggle to both brief and evaluate the responses. What do good consultants look like? What questions do you ask to work this out? The fact is, most incorrectly believe subject matter knowledge is the most important ingredient.

This is a myth. It is like a lot of thinking around the industry:

You have participated in lots of pitches, of course you can run them.

You’ve worked in agencies for years, you would be great at managing them.

You have received plenty of briefs, you can help me write a better one.

You’ve put plenty of media plans together, you can tell me what’s wrong with mine.

… amongst plenty of other examples…

I haven’t included sports analogies in my last few articles. I think that means I can pack this one full of them. There are lessons, even if you don’t follow or potentially dislike sport.

It is often said the best sportspeople don’t make the best coaches. I am not sure anyone really understands why. Some suggest it has to do with the fact the game came too easy for them, they can’t relate to the struggles of average players. Others suggest they were skilful free spirits, rather than hard-edged and disciplined. They can’t instil these characteristics into their teams. Others simply suggest the skills aren’t transferable.

I subscribe to the latter opinion.

The three coaches currently on top of the NRL ladder can best be described as a journeyman, a reserve grader and a mediocre first grader during their time in the game. They all have one thing in common. None of them walked straight into a top coaching job. They all served apprenticeships under other high performing coaches and honed their craft, before going on to be successful.

In the business world, we know of the ‘Peter Principle’. Great technicians being promoted to incompetence. Taking on leadership roles because of their performance as technicians, without the appropriate skills or coaching support to succeed. There are also similarities here.

The evidence of great consultants and coaches is the impact they have on the people they work with. The confidence they instil in them and their ability to perform better in their roles. If you are looking for a good one, perhaps start your search by talking to the people they work with.

Related posts:

  1. What Not To Miss At Day 1 Of Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest!
  2. From Quickclips To QC: A Northern Beaches Story
  3. Bastion Acquires Corporate Affairs Firm Daymark
  4. Private Media Set To Enhance Audience Engagement With MotioCafe & Work Place Media
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Hunt and Brew campaign
Aussie Coffee Connoisseurs Hunt & Brew Unveils Global ‘Infinite Hunting’ Campaign Via MITP Agency
New Research Finds 90% Increase In Advertising Fatigue When Ad Campaigns Are Disconnected
Skincare Brand QV Launches ‘Care Behind Every Bathroom Door’ Campaign Via Sunday Gravy & Half Dome
“Outstanding Or Dog Sh*t”: Inside The Relentless Mindset That Made Ariarne Titmus An Olympic Champion
Register Lost your password?