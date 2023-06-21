Macca’s Celebrates The State Of Origin Fandom Via DDB Sydney

McDonald’s Australia is celebrating the love of footy, and both blue and maroon-blooded rugby league fans, in a pair of 360 campaigns which went live for the State of Origin Series.

Created by DDB Sydney, the NSW film features league stars Nathan Cleary, Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo and Millie Boyle, represents fans who have supported their footy team for life, and spotlights the art of always putting the team first – whether that be donning your blue wig on game day or providing your team with McCafé coffee.

The QLD counterpart leans into the joy of painting your face – or your car – in your team’s colours and wearing your favourite jersey to a first date.

“We love our league up here,” quips league legend Jonathan Thurston in the Macca’s Drive-Thru, joined by Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Patrick Carrigan, and Valentine Holmes who also appear in the spot.

The OOH creative captures the magic moment the boys see their post-game feed. The campaigns champion a love a footy by celebrating fan behaviours unique to both states – focused around the comaradery of the universally loved ritual of a pre- or post-game Macca’s meal, win or lose. This is highlighted across TV, OOH, social, broadcast integration, radio and CRM.

McDonald’s Australia marketing director, Amanda Nakad said: “There’s a real magic in the air on Origin night, and it’s the love of footy. Given how much Macca’s loves footy, expressed through our New South Wales and Queensland Rugby League partnerships, we wanted to celebrate the game and its fans on one of the biggest nights of the rugby league calendar.”

DDB Sydney creatives Patrick Allenby and Nick Cole said: “Macca’s is as mad about footy as the two states involved in Origin, so these spots show just how much NSW and QLD are lovin’ the game.”

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Agency: DDB Sydney

Sponsorship agency: Gemba

Media agency: OMD Create

TV production: Powered by Nine

Photography: Chris Budgeon