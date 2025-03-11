Macca’s Brings Irish-Themed Shamrock Shake Down Under In Campaign Via Akcelo

McDonald’s has launched the Shamrock Shake via Akcelo, marking the first time the menu item has been available locally, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

This fully integrated campaign is rolling out across online video, out-of-home (OOH), social media, and in-restaurant activation.

With nearly 50 years in global markets, the Shamrock Shake has built a global fanbase and has been in demand by Australian consumers.

The campaign revives a long-dormant member of the McDonaldland universe: Uncle O’Grimacey, Grimace’s (one of Ronald McDonald’s best friends) Irish green uncle. The campaign showcases his “O’rrival” on Australian shores, highlighting the Shamrock Shake’s Irish-themed heritage.

“To make the Shamrock Shake’s Down Under launch feel uniquely Macca’s was an exciting challenge for us to tackle – Australians have waited 50 years for this after all! So reviving a classic character like Uncle O’Grimacey was exactly what this moment called for,” Aden Hepburn, CEO of Akcelo said.

“Every year, we see overwhelming demand from Australian fans whenever the Shamrock Shake launches overseas. Bringing it here for the first time was an opportunity to tap into that momentum, and Akcelo has helped us craft a campaign that celebrates the shake’s legacy while making it distinctly Australian. We’re excited to see how fans respond,” McDonald’s Australia marketing director of Menu and Brand, Amanda Nakad added.

The campaign follows Akcelo’s recent Grimace Shake launch, the Squid Game Meal and the Banana Shake tie-in for Despicable Me 4.

Credits:

Client – McDonald’s Australia

Agency – Akcelo

Media – OMD