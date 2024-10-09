LUMO Expands Team To Support DOOH Growth In NZ

LUMO has welcomed new talent as it gears up for continued growth in the expanding Out of Home (OOH) sector. With Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising up 12% this year and projected double-digit growth ahead, LUMO is strengthening its team to stay at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation and delivering exceptional service. We are thrilled to welcome the following new team members:

Annabelle Lindberg, Senior Marketing Executive – Annabelle joins LUMO after her role as Marketing and Events Manager at ABC Business Sales. Her extensive marketing experience will support LUMO’s growing team as we continue to enhance our brand and market presence.

Mike Bell, Agency Account Executive – Mike comes to LUMO after an internship at MediaWorks, where he gained invaluable experience. He will be assisting the agency sales team as they continue to drive success for our clients.

David Wilkinson, Agency Account Manager – David joins us from EIMS, where he managed and optimised digital marketing programs for clients across the APJ region. His strategic insights will be instrumental in supporting LUMO’s agency clients.

Sian Emery, Head of Digital Delivery – Sian’s background in OOH and digital content management from roles at i-media (London) and Mediaworks, will be crucial as we continue to expand our capabilities in digital campaign delivery.

Tyla Forster, Agency Account Manager – Tyla arrives from PHD, where she worked on accounts such as IAG, Unilever, NZ Post, and Partners Life. Her experience managing large-scale campaigns will be invaluable as we strengthen our agency partnerships.

Liv Collins, Group Account Director – Liv returns to LUMO from maternity leave to look after NZ & AU clients. With her in-depth knowledge having worked for the company for over 6 years, Liv is well-equipped to manage our clients and support the sales team moving forward.

“LUMO’s reputation as an innovator and thought leader in the out-of-home sector has come from its talented people. Our latest additions add further depth and capability to our ranks. I am excited to see where they take us,” said Phil Clemas, co-founder & CEO at LUMO.

With these talented professionals joining our team, LUMO is well-positioned to continue leading innovation in the DOOH sector and helping our clients achieve outstanding results. We are optimistic about the future of the industry and our role in shaping it.