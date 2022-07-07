Luke Hemsworth Spoofs Brother Chris’ ‘Thor’ In Oddball Work For Old Spice

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth now ranks among the highest paid actors on the globe, however, that’s not stopped men’s grooming brand Old Spice from cashing in on his fame in a new spot for its deodorant range.

Instead of Chris, Old Spice has brought in the presumably far cheaper Hemsworth, brother Luke, to play Chris, playing the role of Thor in its latest commercial. If that makes any sense whatsoever?

The tie-in comes with the release of the new Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love And Thunder which landed in cinemas this week.

Donning the steel armour and the iconic red cape, Luke is seen speaking to the camera as sibling Chris, stating how the experience has been like playing that role for a decade.

Ironically, Luke, 41, originally auditioned for the role of Thor that was ultimately awarded to younger brother, Chris, 38. Chris then going on to global fame, fortune and Byron Bay’s most famous resident.

Check out the slightly confusing new work for Old Spice below: