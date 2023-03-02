Lufthansa Campaign Banned In UK Over “Misleading” Environmental Claim

An ad campaign from German airline Lufthansa has been banned by the UK advertising watchdog after it said it was misleading consumers about the environmental impact of flying.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated the campaign which featured a plane with an image of the earth on the lower half of its fuselage with the strapline: “Connecting the world. Protecting its future” and the hashtag #MakeChangeFly.

“We understood that there were currently no environmental initiatives or commercially viable technologies in the aviation industry which would substantiate the absolute green claim ‘protecting its future’, as we considered consumers would interpret it,” said the ASA.

Lufthansa, meanwhile, claimed the strapline was “open to interpretation” and that consumers would not see it as an “absolute promise” relating to the environment or that its planes did not pollute.

It also said that the campaign was designed to raise awareness of the need to reduce the environmental impact of flying and to make people aware of Lufthansa’s related initiatives. It also said that its environmental claims were based on aspirations such as becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and halving carbon emissions by 2030.

The ASA said that consumers would see the ad as claiming that Lufthansa had already taken “significant mitigating steps” to reduce its environmental impact.

“Climate change and the environment is the key and enduring issue of our age,” said Miles Lockwood, the ASA’s director of complaints and investigations.

“Advertisers in high carbon emitting sectors shouldn’t make claims that give consumers a misleading impression about their green credentials and plans or which they can’t substantiate with robust evidence.”

In Australia, the ACCC has launched investigations into a number of businesses over their unsubstantiated or misleading environmental claims. ASIC is also taking the Mercer Superannuation fund to court about the sustainable nature of its investment options.