Lucy Formosa Morgan Joins Chloe Hooper On Newest Edition Of The Limitless Equation Podcast

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has released a powerful new episode featuring Lucy Formosa Morgan, managing director of Magna and one of Australia’s most respected media leaders.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Negotiations,” host Chloe Hooper explores the mindset, skill, and strategy behind Lucy’s fearless approach to negotiation—from pay rises and client deals to moments of deep career transformation.

With 27 years of experience across Australia and the UK, Lucy shares how growing up around her father’s global produce business laid the foundations for her negotiation style—rooted in adaptability, clarity, and confidence. She speaks candidly about the high-stakes boardroom moments, the self-doubt that followed her redundancy, and the importance of learning to ask for what you’re worth.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” said Formosa Morgan. “And if you’re not willing to walk away from something that doesn’t feel right, you’re not negotiating—you’re just hoping.”

Whether you’re preparing for a salary conversation, struggling to sell your ideas, or ready to step up into leadership—this episode delivers actionable advice on how to negotiate without losing your authenticity.

