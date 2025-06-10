MediaNewsletter

Lucy Formosa Morgan Joins Chloe Hooper On Newest Edition Of The Limitless Equation Podcast

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has released a powerful new episode featuring Lucy Formosa Morgan, managing director of Magna and one of Australia’s most respected media leaders.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Negotiations,” host Chloe Hooper explores the mindset, skill, and strategy behind Lucy’s fearless approach to negotiation—from pay rises and client deals to moments of deep career transformation.

With 27 years of experience across Australia and the UK, Lucy shares how growing up around her father’s global produce business laid the foundations for her negotiation style—rooted in adaptability, clarity, and confidence. She speaks candidly about the high-stakes boardroom moments, the self-doubt that followed her redundancy, and the importance of learning to ask for what you’re worth.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” said Formosa Morgan. “And if you’re not willing to walk away from something that doesn’t feel right, you’re not negotiating—you’re just hoping.”

Whether you’re preparing for a salary conversation, struggling to sell your ideas, or ready to step up into leadership—this episode delivers actionable advice on how to negotiate without losing your authenticity.

Carsales Media House sponsored the episode.

Related posts:

  1. Janette Higginson Joins Chloe Hooper To Explore The Power Of Trust On The Limitless Equation Podcast
  2. Mark Read To Step Down As WPP CEO
  3. “Stop Shooting At Our Journalists”: Calls For Greater Press Freedom & Swift Government Action As Nine Journo Shot With Rubber Bullets In LA
  4. ‘Those Dancing On Its Grave Are Ignorant’ – Reaction To Network 10 Canning The Project
TAGGED:

Latest News

Triple M’s Lu & Jarch Go Live Nationally
TV Ratings (9/6/25): Transport For NSW Whistleblower Spills The Beans Of Alleged Corruption To A Current Affair
‘Those Dancing On Its Grave Are Ignorant’ – Reaction To Network 10 Canning The Project
Former Destination NSW Boss To Run Marketing & Comms For Abu Dhabi
Register Lost your password?