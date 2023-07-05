LSKD Launches Affecting Men’s Mental Health Campaign: Don’t Wait

Every day in Australia, we lose 9 people to suicide. 75 per cent of those are male. The latest documentary from LSKD titled ‘Don’t Wait’ seeks to change that.

Launching on the 21st of July 2023, the documentary features Jordan Kahu, Khan Porter, Matt Dlugos and Heath Thorpe, who get vulnerable sharing their story and mental health journey.

A brand that is passionate about creating change within the community, LSKD, visual production lead, Elliott Sauvage said the ‘Don’t Wait’ documentary aims to create a safe space for people to be able to speak up.

“I think now more than ever, it’s important to discuss mental health,” Sauvage said.

“We want to give people the tools they need to check in on themselves, their friends, family, and everyone they hold close.”

All LSKD creative is shot, and produced by its own internal marketing team, and features the brands athletes as talent.

“I know some of the team at LSKD, including myself, have been personally affected by mental health issues in one way or another, and I couldn’t have imagined anyone better to tell this story than Matt, Khan, Heath and Jordan,” Sauvage said.

When creating this documentary, the recurring theme was that, for one reason or another, everyone had troubles with speaking up.

“The one thing we want to give people here is the understanding that it’s okay to be vulnerable with others and speak up.” Sauvage said.

“If this campaign inspires even just one person to speak up, then it’s mission success for us.”

LSKD, head of content, Matt Kirby shares that the LSKD marketing team will continue to create content that inspires, educates, and raises awareness to support their community as best they can.

“As LSKD grows, so does our opportunity to have a positive impact on the community,” Kirby said.

“The ‘Don’t Wait’ documentary is just the beginning for us.”

The ‘Don’t Wait’ documentary premieres at an event held on Monday the 17th of July from the LSKD HQ in Loganholme, along with some important discussions led by Josh Ward of Tomorrow Man.

LSKD is an Australian-owned and operated brand creating functional sportswear with a street aesthetic. LSKD’s mission is to inspire you to chase the vibe, as well as creating a community that thrives off sport, fitness, and adventure.