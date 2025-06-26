CampaignsNewsletter

Lovehoney Creates A Real Buzz About Sex With New ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ Creative Platform

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Lovehoney is flipping expectations on sexual wellness advertising, with a buzzing new disruptive creative platform from Leith. “Feel the Lovehoney” celebrates sexual happiness with unapologetic confidence, while cheekily circumventing ad restrictions through clever use of suggestion and innuendo.

In Leith’s first work since winning the global Lovehoney creative platform pitch in 2024, Lovehoney isn’t whispering about pleasure – it’s making an unapologetically loud noise about sexual ecstasy, sparking conversations and encouraging people to try its products and enjoy a feeling of lust and happiness all day long. ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ leans into humour, intimacy, and a whole lot of mischief, because pleasure should be celebrated, not censored.

An energetic start to the day for a loved-up young couple sees the alarm clock knocked off the bedside cabinet, but that’s not the end of their passion-fuelled connection: Surrounded by Lovehoney’s signature love hearts, they go about their day, buying coffee still entwined, vacuuming whilst still in a loving embrace. As the day ends, still wrapped in each other’s arms, the buzzing from their electric toothbrushes prompts a knowing glance… and it’s time for bed.

Ad restrictions may be tightening, but Lovehoney isn’t backing down. With regulators banning even the mention of sex toys, Leith found a way to say everything…without saying it.

The 360° campaign is rolling out across TV, digital and social channels nationwide, ensuring that no matter where Australian audiences engage, they’re met with a fresh, fun perspective on pleasure.

Nora Lahl, global director of marketing at Lovehoney, said: “‘Feel the Lovehoney’ is a confident step forward for us as Australia’s leading sexual wellness retailer. It reflects who we are: playful, inclusive and sex-positive – while enabling us to navigate advertising limitations without diluting our message or mission to bring sexual wellness to the nation. The new campaign signals a strategic shift for Lovehoney, strengthening our position in the sexual wellness category, while deploying humour, mischief and creative subversion to speak to consumers in a way few brands dare to. We are excited to see ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ become the golden thread of our brand communications in 2025 and beyond”.

Camilla Rossi, group account director at Leith, said: “Sadly Lovehoney faces tough challenges with ad restrictions and shadow banning, so getting its purposeful, positive and passionate messaging about sexual wellness out there can be a challenge. But, by blending clever strategy, humour, a bit of mischief and a lot of innuendo, we’re thrilled to launch ‘Feel the Lovehoney’.”

Related posts:

  1. Allen’s Lollies Sweet Releases ‘Bring the Fun’ For Newest Brand Equity Campaign
  2. OTIS Teams Up With YFoundations & Hogarth & Ogilvy To Convey Distressing ‘Young & Alone’ Campaign
  3. NOVA Snares New Group Commercial Director Ashley Earnshaw From Nine
  4. DoubleVerify Discovers Newest Fraudulent Bot & Identifies The Red Flags That Led To Its Discovery
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Kiwi Strategic Marketing Agency Quantum Jump Is Expanding Into The Aus Market
TV Ratings (26/06/2025): AFL Draws the Biggest Crowd, But NRL Keeps Them Watching
Paul Nunnari: ‘I never saw myself reflected’
“His Place Of Birth Had Been A Mistake”: Robbie Williams Shouts Out Heaps Normal Whilst Professing His Love For Aus
Register Lost your password?