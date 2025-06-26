Lovehoney Creates A Real Buzz About Sex With New ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ Creative Platform

Lovehoney is flipping expectations on sexual wellness advertising, with a buzzing new disruptive creative platform from Leith. “Feel the Lovehoney” celebrates sexual happiness with unapologetic confidence, while cheekily circumventing ad restrictions through clever use of suggestion and innuendo.

In Leith’s first work since winning the global Lovehoney creative platform pitch in 2024, Lovehoney isn’t whispering about pleasure – it’s making an unapologetically loud noise about sexual ecstasy, sparking conversations and encouraging people to try its products and enjoy a feeling of lust and happiness all day long. ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ leans into humour, intimacy, and a whole lot of mischief, because pleasure should be celebrated, not censored.

An energetic start to the day for a loved-up young couple sees the alarm clock knocked off the bedside cabinet, but that’s not the end of their passion-fuelled connection: Surrounded by Lovehoney’s signature love hearts, they go about their day, buying coffee still entwined, vacuuming whilst still in a loving embrace. As the day ends, still wrapped in each other’s arms, the buzzing from their electric toothbrushes prompts a knowing glance… and it’s time for bed.

Ad restrictions may be tightening, but Lovehoney isn’t backing down. With regulators banning even the mention of sex toys, Leith found a way to say everything…without saying it.

The 360° campaign is rolling out across TV, digital and social channels nationwide, ensuring that no matter where Australian audiences engage, they’re met with a fresh, fun perspective on pleasure.

Nora Lahl, global director of marketing at Lovehoney, said: “‘Feel the Lovehoney’ is a confident step forward for us as Australia’s leading sexual wellness retailer. It reflects who we are: playful, inclusive and sex-positive – while enabling us to navigate advertising limitations without diluting our message or mission to bring sexual wellness to the nation. The new campaign signals a strategic shift for Lovehoney, strengthening our position in the sexual wellness category, while deploying humour, mischief and creative subversion to speak to consumers in a way few brands dare to. We are excited to see ‘Feel the Lovehoney’ become the golden thread of our brand communications in 2025 and beyond”.

Camilla Rossi, group account director at Leith, said: “Sadly Lovehoney faces tough challenges with ad restrictions and shadow banning, so getting its purposeful, positive and passionate messaging about sexual wellness out there can be a challenge. But, by blending clever strategy, humour, a bit of mischief and a lot of innuendo, we’re thrilled to launch ‘Feel the Lovehoney’.”