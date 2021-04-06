ABC Journo Louise Milligan Denies Claims Of “Deleting Social Media Posts” By Porter Legal Team
ABC investigative journalist Louise Milligan has denied allegations of deleting social media posts relevant to Christian Porter’s defamation case against the ABC, over an online article she filed that revealed a senior cabinet minister was facing historic rape allegations.
In a recent letter filed in the Federal Court of Australia, Porter’s legal team said part of the former Attorney General’s case would be “inferential” and based on material that it is collecting.
In support of the claim that Porter was identified by the article, his legal team said Google searches for ‘Christian Porter’ had increased significantly after the ABC published an online article setting out a rape allegation against an unnamed cabinet minister.
Porter later came forward as the accused and denied the allegations.
The team also laid out a schedule of tweets and social media posts they say support their case that Porter was identified as the subject of the article.
They also alleged that Louise Milligan and “perhaps” the public broadcaster deleted social media posts related to the Porter case, which both Milligan and the ABC have strongly denied.
It comes as the former Commonwealth Attorney General continues his defamation lawsuit against the ABC, after taking on the science and technology portfolio in the Morrison government.
“It has come to our attention that Ms Milligan and perhaps the ABC have been deleting social media posts relevant to these proceedings which could go to issues of identification, aggravation, and malice, if it becomes relevant,” Porter’s legal team wrote.
“In our view this is a serious matter that requires your urgent attention. Over the last two weeks we have captured the social media pages of your clients. Any deletions will be immediately apparent.
“We request you let us know your position in relation to this matter.”
Both Milligan and the ABC have denied any posts relevant to the Porter case were deleted.
In a tweet posted prior to Easter, Milligan said: “I stand by my journalism & I strongly deny any completely spurious claims that social media posts have ‘perhaps’ been deleted.”
In another tweet, the veteran reporter criticised News Corp outlet The Australian for its coverage of the allegations by Porter’s legal team.
Me “perhaps” (perhaps, perhaps, perhaps) deleting tweets is brought to you by the same peeps that had me tailing the Commonwealth Attorney-General with private investigators. On the front page! Exclusive! With zero proof. Because, again, it didn’t happen. Happy Friday.
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) April 1, 2021
The ABC said in a statement: “The ABC and Ms Milligan understand their obligations to retain material relevant to the proceedings and are fulfilling these obligations.
“The suggestion that the ABC or Ms Milligan have deleted social media posts relevant to the defamation proceedings is strongly denied.”
The ABC’s defence is due to be filed by 4 May, with a preliminary hearing of the case listed for 14 May.
Please login with linkedin to comment4 Corners ABC Christian Porter Louise Milligan
Latest News
Amber Tiles Reveals New Campaign Via All About Content
The Block might make DIY renovations look fun and sexy, but such is the magic of TV.
Egypt’s First Female Ship Captain Blamed For Blocking Suez Canal After Fake News Headline
While the Suez Canal getting blocked was the source of many memes, it was also sadly the source of disinformation too.
Charges Laid Over Infamous ‘Roxy Is A C***’ Graffiti
In what isn't a good advertisement for the local art industry, 'Australian Banksy' has been charged for his masterpiece
ESPN Reportedly Fires Basketball Legend Paul Pierce After Debauched Instagram Live
ESPN reporter told to look for a job with the NRL or in Parliament House after this debauchery.
“They’re Lizards!”: Tom Ballard Cancelled By The ABC (Again) After Set On Liberal Party Voters
ABC on the lookout for a more palatable comedian after this news. Costa Georgiadis is waiting eagerly by the phone.
533M Facebook Accounts Exposed In Data Leak
Anyone with 'abc123' or 'password1' as their Facebook password should be sweating with news of this data breach.
Monday TV Wrap: 10 Has A Crack At The 2020 Wrap-Up
After a weekend of arguing with family over Easter lunch, there’s nothing like vegging out with some pilfered choccies.
Spotify Podcast Ads Are Now Available In Australia
In the vein of Mark Wahlberg and Julia Roberts, Spotify Podcast Ads are coming Down Under.
Sharon Zeev Poole Appointed To Advisory Board Of The Warrior Woman Foundation
Agent99 founder and director Sharon Zeev Poole has been appointed to the advisory board of Warrior Woman Foundation, a new Australian charity set to launch in July 2021. The Warrior Woman Foundation is an organisation that offers support and life skills training to young and vulnerable Australian women. Poole (pictured) was appointed to the foundation’s […]
DDB Melbourne Announces First Work For Dulux
Emotive new work from DDB and Dulux, let's just hope they weren't high on the paint fumes.
Talent Releases Global Digital & Technology Hiring Market Insights Report
Struggling to find a job? Embellish a CV with fake data and tech skills, says this report (kind of).
How To Ensure Your Website Is Optimised For Fundraising In 2021
Are you a player in the non-profit space? Marlin Communications’ digital director, James Hornitzky, delivers a few top tips for charities to optimise their websites for the year ahead. In 2020 we watched as the world moved online more than ever before, and this is only set to continue in 2021 and beyond. Now users […]
AIA New Zealand Unveils New Work Via Bullfrog
There's nothing more Kiwi than life insurance. Aside from Russell Crowe and pavlova.
Inskin Media Partners With Lumen Research To Offer Predictive Attention Estimates
Some delightful data chat here for the algorithmic-obsessed B&T reader.
Piers Morgan Claims He Was Silenced In First Major Interview After Leaving Good Morning Britain
Right-wing pundit complaining about the “woke left”? Quelle surprise.
Qantas Health Insurance Unveils New Miniature World Via SLIK
In good news for anyone suffering from easter-egg hunt induced injuries, Qantas Health Insurance has a new campaign.
SMI Data: Ad Spends Continue Their Recovery, Ably Led By TV Up 8.5%
Australia’s media market has continued to recover from the COVID pandemic in February, reporting a reduced year-on-year decline of 2.6 per cent to $557.9 million as the start of a two-speed recovery begins to emerge. Television returned as the largest media this month after temporarily losing that title to digital in January as it delivered […]
Tom Hanks’ Son In Racism Storm For ‘White Boy Summer’ Clothing Line And Nazi Branding
Tom Hanks' son reportedly in Nazi racism storm. For his part, Tom has no plans to reprise role of Captain John Miller.
Pinterest Launches ‘Be Their Next’ Campaign
There's been a lot of hullabaloo from the tech giants of late, yet you'd have to say Pinterest has kept its nose clean.
This Is Flow Founder Takes Leap Of Faith For Charity
This Is Flow's Jimmy Hyett to participate in ‘CEO Skydive for Mental Health’, including mandatory underpants check.
The Best (But Mostly Worst) Of Today’s April Fool’s PR Pranks
April 1st is a top day for an office prank & the cold realisation that your New Year's resolutions ain't ever happening.
Snapchat Teams Up With Virgil Abloh’s Off-White To Launch AR Face Masks
When this arrived it did have the whiff of an April Fool's prank. Rest assured, B&T's done all its due diligence here.
First Nations Storytellers Given Pathway To Podcasts Through Spotify Sound Up
One thing's for sure, the past 12 months have cemented the podcast. Eating exotic animals for dinner another one, too.
Wesley Mission Reminds Impacted Communities ‘We Are Here For You’ Post-JobKeeper
They're damn fine folk at the Wesley Mission, so B&T's always happy and obliging to spruik their latest wares.
Apple Loses Trademark Stoush Against Swatch
Back in the 80s EVERYBODY had a Swatch watch. But then again, everybody had a perm or a mullet & a Phil Collins' album.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Hard Quiz Has An Easy Night
If there were any questions relating to the ABC's Hard Quiz they were answered last night. But not before buzzing in.
Wavemaker & Colgate Bring The Grand Sprint To AFLW
Colgate proving to be the last of the brands that can safely use the word white in any of its marketing.
Vikki Pearce Appointed Zenith’s Head Of Digital
Vikki Pearce promoted to Zenith’s new head of digital. Claims to have never read 'Awaken The Giant Within'.
Asics Reveals Aussie Team Uniforms For Tokyo Olympics
There are two ways of looking at this Olympics story - genuine marketing analysis OR just a bit of a hot perve.
Cloudera Data Platform Now Available On Google Cloud
Just as the Cloudera data platform becomes available on Google Cloud, Caloundra's weather turns cloudy and overcast.