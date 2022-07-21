LOUD Unveils Multicultural Campaign To Combat Problem Gambling

New creative, targeted at family and friends of people experiencing problems with gambling, builds on the successful first phase of a campaign created to raise awareness of the signs of gambling related harm and the support available for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Audiences.

“Gambling is an issue for people from all walks of life, however, research shows that people from a migrant background face different issues and significant barriers in seeking help,” the Office of Responsible Gambling’s (the Office) director, Natalie Wright, said. “Gambling doesn’t just affect gamblers; it impacts their loved ones as well. It’s important to let people know that if they are affected there’s support for them too”

Creative agency LOUD created the campaign drawing on insights from a program of in-depth research and extensive consultation with gambling counsellors who work with multicultural clients and those impacted by gambling

Lorraine Jokovic, CEO of LOUD, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this next phase of the campaign to the market. The reach and impact of gambling related harm most often extends beyond the individual to loved ones, so it was critical to get the messaging right for each and every audience we have to reach. The result is a campaign that showcases success stories to build hope, encourage the audience to seek help and reaffirm that seeking support can change their lives.” s

LOUD and Identity Communications collaborated to execute the campaign across the complex multicultural media landscape.

“We worked with LOUD to ensure that the message for this new audience was unmissable in multicultural media. We have engaged multicultural community groups and other key stakeholders to help spread the message and to reassure our audience that there is no shame in seeking help” said Thang Ngo, managing director of Identity Communications.

Bespoke campaign creative has been developed for the Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Korean and Indian communities. The campaign will air on all media channels including ethnic print, radio, TV, digital, online video and OOH and will be supported by community engagement initiatives.

