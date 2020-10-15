LOUD Appointed By NSW Trustee & Guardian

LOUD Appointed By NSW Trustee & Guardian
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
After a competitive pitch process, Indie agency LOUD has been appointed to bring NSW Trustee & Guardian’s new corporate campaign to market.

“LOUD’s understanding of the market and insights surrounding the making of wills and executor services resulted in a creative outcome that’s resonated strongly with audiences through research. We’re excited about this partnership and look forward to launching our new campaign with the LOUD team,” said Adam Dent, CEO of NSW Trustee & Guardian.

The integrated campaign will launch through broadcast and digital media and will have a focus on reaching the total NSW market.

Lorraine Jokovic (pictured), CEO at LOUD added: “LOUD’s capabilities in reaching mainstream and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Audiences puts us in a unique position where we are able to assist our clients to access the full diversity of our culture – an important consideration in this campaign. We are delighted to be working with NSW Trustee & Guardian and are thrilled to have been chosen to bring such an important campaign to the people of New South Wales.”

 

