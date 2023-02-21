Los Angeles Tourism Unveils Latest Campaign To Lure Aussies

Los Angeles Tourism invites visitors to discover what’s “Now Playing” in the City of Angels, with the second phase of a star-studded global advertising campaign that coincides with some of the city’s most celebrated milestones and events, including the centennial of the iconic Hollywood Sign and the 95th annual Academy Awards.

“Now Playing” will appear in traditional and digital marketing channels in the U.S. and in international markets including Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a dynamic 30-second ad narrated by award-winning actress Jenifer Lewis that brings together a cameo from LA Clippers star forward Paul George, who was recently selected as a Western Conference All-Star for this year’s NBA All-Star Game, and a surprise animation illustrated by Mister Cartoon, a renowned Mexican American artist whose black and grey tattoos have become synonymous with LA street culture. Shot on location at several iconic LA sites, the spot combines live-action film, music, animation and voiceover to create an awe-inspiring mix of campaign content.

“The newest iteration of ‘Now Playing’ brings a fresh perspective to what’s unique about Los Angeles through the lens of top local talent including NBA All-Star Paul George and street art icon Mister Cartoon,” said Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “As Los Angeles continues on a triumphant recovery trajectory, we are proud to leverage this timely campaign to invite visitors to experience the City of Angels as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the landmark Hollywood Sign, and roll out the red carpet for some of the world’s most highly anticipated events including the Oscars.”

The narrative unfolds with a writer at work on an ever-changing screenplay that follows a group of friends as they crisscross the city, visiting LA highlights such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, The Broad, and The Music Center. This next phase of the ‘Now Playing’ campaign – the first iteration of which debuted in September 2022 – also showcases the rooftop pool of the new Downtown LA Proper Hotel, and the flourishing port-side neighbourhood of San Pedro, where Paul George is seen shooting hoops as the sun sets on another beautiful day in Los Angeles.

“What inspires me about LA is the culture, just the vibe here. You get a little bit of everything – you get the beach, you get the mountains, great food, great nightlife,” said LA Clippers forward Paul George. “When you see and you meet people, they’re pretty diverse and complete all-around people. I think I will always embody that part of being from California.”

LA native Mister Cartoon is a legendary tattoo and street artist with a wide-ranging global influence on lowrider culture, hip hop, fine art, fashion, and more. The spring ‘Now Playing’ spot includes a “dream sequence” of custom illustrations by Mister Cartoon, depicting a mural of a lowrider against the LA skyline come to life.

“LA is in the soul of my artwork and what I do,” said Mister Cartoon. “When people come to LA, I want them to pay attention to the murals on the wall. Take everything that’s good. Take it in.”

In conjunction with the launch of the ‘Now Playing’ spring campaign, Los Angeles Tourism is releasing a video spotlighting Mister Cartoon’s story of becoming an artist in LA, and what makes LA’s street art scene special, as part of LA Tourism’s “These Lovely Streets” series, as well as an editorial guide on Mister Cartoon’s Los Angeles. The guide shares the artist’s favourite LA sites including the restaurants Casa Vega and Mercado, Elysian Park, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Master Deluxe barber shop, the Petersen Automotive Museum, Point Fermin Park, Whittier Boulevard, and Mister Cartoon’s murals.

Along with the 30 second ad, ‘Now Playing’ will also include connected television, YouTube, out-of-home, native, display, social, and search engine marketing elements. In celebration of Los Angeles’ long-standing connection to Mexico, the advertising campaign is a production with Panamericana, bridging the cultural gap between the two sister cities of Los Angeles and Mexico City.

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board invites LA visitors — whether first-timers or returning friends — to explore, experience and enjoy all that’s ‘Now Playing’ in the City of Angels. To learn more, visit @discoverla on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. Visitors are encouraged to #TravelResponsibly and follow all guidance from Los Angeles County Public Health.