Lord Of The Fries Appoints Communicado As Its Integrated Agency

Vegan fast food restaurant chain, Lord of the Fries has appointed independent agency Communicado as its retained partner.

Communicado has been tasked to lead the strategic and creative direction including integrated campaign activity throughout the year.

The appointment comes as a result of the brandʼs desire to welcome back customers and reinvigorate the Lord of the Fries brand in 2022, following the pandemic’s devastating impact on hospitality businesses.

The restaurant chain is known for being an ethical fast food business in Australia and New Zealand, as well as for its fries and award winning plant-based burgers, hotdogs, sauces and more.

Lord of the Fries founder, Mark Koronczyk said the plant-based trend is not slowing down, making it an opportune time for brand growth.

“Weʼre really excited to be partnering with the team at Communicado. Despite the hurdles of the pandemic, the demand for plant-based food continues to grow so weʼre looking forward to continuing to build the success of the Lord of the Fries restaurants in partnership,” said Koronczyk.

“We recently launched our new limited edition Lord of the Mac & Cheese, a range of products that can be purchased online and made at home in collaboration with Communicado.

“Through this campaign, Communicado have already demonstrated a strong understanding of the plant-based market and have impressed us with their creativity.”

Communicate executive creative director, Sarah McGregor said, “Like us, Lord of the Fries is a fresh, growing and creatively hungry brand and we canʼt wait to help bring more people back in store to sample their ʻOMG is that really vegan?!ʼ menu.”