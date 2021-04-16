Winners! Frocks! Tears! Your Party Pictorial To Last Night’s 30 Under 30!
Last night was the party of the year, B&T’s 30 Under 30 awards! While you nurse your hangovers over a coffee and bacon and egg roll, have a click through some of the best snaps from the night.
With more than 400 attendees, the awards were an absolute success as we celebrated 30 of the most impressive young adlanders.
Check out our winners’ booklet here to find out more about the 2021 winners!
Steve Sos from Vevo opened the awards ceremony before our fantastic MC Lucinda Price (aka @frooomes) took the mic.
Everyone who attends is sure to agree that it was an absolutely cracking evening – and here are some equally cracking pictures to celebrate.
See you all next year!
Thank you again to our amazing sponsors:
