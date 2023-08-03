Lizzo Responds To Claims She Forced Her Dancers To Eat Bananas Out Of Sex Workers’ Vaginas In Emotional Instagram Post

After taking a short break from Instagram, Lizzo has returned to the platform to respond to bombshell claims that she fat-shamed two of her dancers and forced them to participate in sexually denigrating behaviour such as eating bananas from sex workers’ vaginas.

The Truth Hurts singer is a keen advocated of body positivity. She has previously partnered with brands such as Dove and has her own shapewear brand – Yitty.

In an emotional post on her Instagram account, Lizzo denied the ‘outrageous’ claims and said there is ‘nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world’.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed,” she said.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional”.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performance seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team”.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight”.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time”.

Dancers Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams have claimed in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday that they were fired by the singer whilst the third plaintiff Noelle Rodriguez resigned over Lizzo’s behaviour.

Whilst on a trip to Amsterdam in February 2023, the dancers say Lizzo invited them to a night out which ended in Amsterdam’s red light district. The red light district is known for its sex theatres, sex shops and bars.

The lawsuit states, “… things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

The dancers have also alleged Lizzo shamed them about their weight and generally treated them badly.