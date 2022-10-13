Livewire Partners With Australia’s National Basketball League In Baller Move

Livewire will work alongside the Australia’s National basketball league (NBL) to build the NBL Oz Gaming team’s presence in the Australian market.

Which will include a comprehensive gaming marketing strategy, incorporating talent identification, joint marketing efforts and grassroots events.

Opportunities for advertisers will include virtual in-game court signage, physical uniform branding, branded content series, and post game highlights on NBL Oz Gaming’s social media platforms.

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said: “Partnering with gaming marketing expert, Livewire will ensure we can activate a fully integrated gaming marketing strategy to reach the highly engaged sports and gaming audience in Australia and beyond.

“We have provided a platform for corporate Australia to engage in esports and Livewire will help us reach the businesses we need to.

“We have been intrigued by the esports sector now for some time, largely because there is a significant crossover between gaming fans and basketball fans – more so than any other sport.

“The global popularity of NBA 2K and the NBA 2K League continue to grow every year, and neither is showing any signs of slowing down. Our hopes and expectations are that NBL Oz Gaming will introduce the NBL to a legion of new fans around the world.”

Livewire Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra (main image) said: “The opportunity to work together with the NBL on a comprehensive marketing outreach for this first-of-its kind team is hugely exciting, particularly amongst the gaming and sports community in Australia.

“Gamers will suddenly have new opportunities to connect and engage with the NBL and the wider NBA 2K League ecosystem, particularly with this being the first time an Australian professional league has joined a global esports league on a permanent basis.”