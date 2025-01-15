LIV Golf & Seven Network Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Extension

The global team golf league will return live and free to the Seven Network in 2025 and beyond, as the Network has announced it is retaining the broadcast rights for every round of the LIV Golf League.

Fans can follow the action of the upcoming season on 7plus, beginning with LIV Golf Riyadh from 6-8 February and then LIV Golf Adelaide from 14-16 February as the tournament visits The Grange Golf Club once again.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 saw a tournament unfold on the Seven Network with the league’s first team playoff between the all-Australian Ripper GC and the all-South African Stinger GC.

More than 2.7 million viewers tuned in to Seven and 7plus across the three days to watch the action as the home team reigned supreme for a win on championship Sunday.

“The LIV Golf broadcast is absolutely world-class, and we cannot wait to embark on another huge year of action on Seven and 7plus. LIV Golf continues to innovate both on and off the course, and we’ve loved working together with the LIV team to take viewers behind the stories of the tournament’s biggest names and see the personalities behind the sport’s most exciting players,” Seven Network director of sport, Chris Jones said.

“At Seven, we’re genuinely excited to continue our partnership with LIV, not only for the Adelaide event that has become a landmark on the Australian sporting calendar, but for all LIV Golf events which will continue to be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport,” Jones added.

“On behalf of the Seven Network, we are thrilled to announce an extension to our valued partnership with LIV Golf,” Seven Network commercial director of sport, Renee Quirk added.

“At Seven, we’re proud to have been with LIV Golf from the very beginning in Australia. It’s a competition that has undeniably put golf back on the map, showcasing the biggest names in the sport in a way that captivates audiences both on screen and on the ground. Together with LIV, we have seen strong audience results on 7plus Sport, not just for the Adelaide event, but worldwide, and we’re thrilled to continue working with them to bring this incredible experience to fans in Australia,” Quirk said.

“It’s great that Australian fans will be able to get close to the LIV Golf action across the globe from the comfort of their homes for all events thanks to the Seven Network. Through 7Plus, fans will be able to feel the LIV Golf energy and excitement as the League takes on exciting new destinations, new players, and new heights in 2025 and beyond,” LIV Golf senior vice president of broadcast partnerships and programming, Ron Wechsler added.

For all LIV Golf League events, fans can watch the field featuring 14 major champions with a combined 28 major wins, including 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion, Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), and more, with Australian golfing icons Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert of Ripper GC heading into the season as the reigning team champions.