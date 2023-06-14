LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker.

Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 million, the first time the podcast has achieved this audience size since the ranker has measured monthly listeners.

7am with Schwartz Media once again was the no. 1 news podcast in the Top 150 Australian Podcast Ranker. The LiSTNR network has seven podcasts in the top 20 including Crime Junkie, SmartLess, Morbid, The Howie Games, and Just the Gist. LiSTNR also has the most podcasts in the Top 50 including It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, Triple M’s The Rush Hour with JB and Billy (up nine places), Triple M Footy AFL, Darling, Shine!, Triple M’s The Marty Sheargold Show (up 11 places), The Briefing, 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer, My Favorite Murder, KICPOD, Chat 10 Looks 3, The Scorecard – Daily Sports News, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, and The Mel Robbins Podcast.

On a year-on-year basis, LiSTNR’s original podcasts saw strong listener increases. The Howie Games grew its audience by 28 per cent to 254,854 monthly listeners, Just The Gist was up 95 per cent to 245,684 listeners, It’s A Lot grew 26 per cent to 242,264 listeners, and The Marty Sheargold Show grew 23 per cent to 190,914 monthly listeners.

The CommSec Market Update, which moved to LiSTNR last month, debuted at no. 56 on the All Australian Podcast Ranker with 74,565 monthly listeners, The Show Off made its debut at no. 91, while Footy Talk AFL jumped 37 places to no. 88.

You Don’t Know Me original crime fiction podcast jumped 11 places to no. 82 on the All Australian Podcast Ranker and Triple M’s Night Shift, Triple M Perth Breakfast team, Xav and Michelle and Footy Talk NRL all returned to the Top 150.

“There is no doubt podcast listening is gaining further ground in Australia and LiSTNR’s ability to provide a created and curated premium slate of local and international podcasts gives listeners a fantastic depth of choice. As one of the few companies in Australia focused on creating original podcasts, this is an outstanding achievement for LiSTNR, eclipsing our best ever previous month as a publisher of original podcasts to achieve 4 million listeners, and setting a new audience benchmark as a podcast network of 8.6 million monthly listeners,” SCA, executive head, LiSTNR Podcasts, Grant Tothill, said.

“There are a lot of people who continue to work tirelessly right across our business to keep our forward momentum. Along with our talented creators and partners, they are the ones responsible for this brilliant result.”