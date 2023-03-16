LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep

LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Coinciding with World Sleep Day on Friday 17 March, LiSTNR and ABC Kids entertainers, The Beanies, have launched the Beanies Dreamies podcast.

According to a survey by the Better Sleep Council, 85 per cent of parents say their children do not have a consistent bedtime routine, which can lead to poor sleep, poor moods, and poor overall health for the entire family. Thankfully help is on the way!

The award-winning LiSTNR podcasters and ABC Kids stars, The Beanies, have produced seven brand new bedtime routines to help young listeners transition from playtime to sleepy time. Called Beanies Dreamies, the new episodes launch on 17 March 2023, just in time for World Sleep Day.

Beanies Dreamies features audio activities and songs to take kids from high-energy to calm, as they get ready for bed and settle down to sleep. Children are guided to ‘shake out the sillies’, brush their teeth and then ease into bed with a final “Goodnight” lullaby that is sure to help them relax and drift peacefully off to sleep.

Each episode of Beanies Dreamies is around 10 minutes long and includes a variety of soothing sounds, calming stories, and gentle music. The episodes are perfect for children aged three to eight years old and are available on The Beanies podcast on LiSTNR, the Kinderling app or wherever you get your podcasts.

“Beanies Dreamies is designed to help parents and caregivers establish a consistent bedtime routine for their children, said The Beanies. We wanted to create a fun and interactive series of episodes that engage kids and help them transition from playtime to sleepytime in a positive way.”

So, whether you’re a parent or caregiver looking to establish a consistent bedtime routine or simply looking for a fun and engaging podcast for your child as they prepare for sleep, The Beanies is the perfect solution. And if they sleep better, you just might sleep better too!

The Beanies are a three-piece children’s band who produce and perform all original songs. The band is made up of professionally trained performers with expertise in signing, acting, dancing, writing and children’s entertainment. The Beanies’ mission is to entertain children and encourage them to exercise their imaginations and nurture their creativity through songs, dance, stories, and interactive lessons. The Beanies music is composed in collaboration with James Court (The Music Wizard), a graduate of the Australian Institute of Music.

Find The Beanies and other podcasts specifically created for parents and children on the LiSTNR app.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
  • Media

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]

teenager boy sitting in his bedroom using cell phone
  • Technology

Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses

American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]

coal burned power plant chimneys; argb color spacesee other similar images:
  • Media

Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels

International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023
  • Marketing

Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]