LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep

Coinciding with World Sleep Day on Friday 17 March, LiSTNR and ABC Kids entertainers, The Beanies, have launched the Beanies Dreamies podcast.

According to a survey by the Better Sleep Council, 85 per cent of parents say their children do not have a consistent bedtime routine, which can lead to poor sleep, poor moods, and poor overall health for the entire family. Thankfully help is on the way!

The award-winning LiSTNR podcasters and ABC Kids stars, The Beanies, have produced seven brand new bedtime routines to help young listeners transition from playtime to sleepy time. Called Beanies Dreamies, the new episodes launch on 17 March 2023, just in time for World Sleep Day.

Beanies Dreamies features audio activities and songs to take kids from high-energy to calm, as they get ready for bed and settle down to sleep. Children are guided to ‘shake out the sillies’, brush their teeth and then ease into bed with a final “Goodnight” lullaby that is sure to help them relax and drift peacefully off to sleep.

Each episode of Beanies Dreamies is around 10 minutes long and includes a variety of soothing sounds, calming stories, and gentle music. The episodes are perfect for children aged three to eight years old and are available on The Beanies podcast on LiSTNR, the Kinderling app or wherever you get your podcasts.

“Beanies Dreamies is designed to help parents and caregivers establish a consistent bedtime routine for their children,“ said The Beanies. “We wanted to create a fun and interactive series of episodes that engage kids and help them transition from playtime to sleepytime in a positive way.”

So, whether you’re a parent or caregiver looking to establish a consistent bedtime routine or simply looking for a fun and engaging podcast for your child as they prepare for sleep, The Beanies is the perfect solution. And if they sleep better, you just might sleep better too!

The Beanies are a three-piece children’s band who produce and perform all original songs. The band is made up of professionally trained performers with expertise in signing, acting, dancing, writing and children’s entertainment. The Beanies’ mission is to entertain children and encourage them to exercise their imaginations and nurture their creativity through songs, dance, stories, and interactive lessons. The Beanies music is composed in collaboration with James Court (The Music Wizard), a graduate of the Australian Institute of Music.

Find The Beanies and other podcasts specifically created for parents and children on the LiSTNR app.