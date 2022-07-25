LiSTNR Launches New Season Of Turia Pitt Is Hard Work

LiSTNR Launches New Season Of Turia Pitt Is Hard Work
Having inspired people all over the world with her story of resilience and courage, Turia Pitt is sharing the stories of other remarkable Australians on her LiSTNR podcast, Turia Pitt is Hard Work.

The third season of the podcast launches today, 26 July, with a compelling, no holds barred interview with Australia’s first female prime minister Julia Gillard, a decade after her famous ‘Misogyny Speech’.

In addition, the podcast will now drop weekly instead of fortnightly, every Tuesday, giving listeners more episodes to enjoy. The news comes off the back of Turia’s debut in the Australian Top 150 Podcasts Ranker in June.

“I’m excited and a little nervous about taking the podcast to the next level. Speaking to remarkable Australians each week can be daunting but I’m learning to take the pressure off myself and just learn to be present, curious, and trust my instincts. But most of all have fun. The guests coming up are fascinating, inspiring, and importantly, are not afraid to rock the status quo. I can’t wait to share their stories of resilience with listeners,” said Pitt.

Pitt knows a thing or two about resilience. After suffering burns to 65 per cent of her body from being trapped in a grass fire while completing an ultra-marathon, she was globally recognised for her unwavering grit and determination to not only survive but thrive in her personal and professional life after her accident.

A best-selling author, humanitarian, extreme athlete and an admired motivational speaker and mum, Pitt unpacks and explores stories of rising from adversity in her podcast. Her interviews are achingly real, with her perspective a powerful lens through which her guests share theirs.

Ten years after former prime minister Julia Gillard’s ‘Misogyny Speech’, the third season kicks off with a compelling interview with Gillard. “Julia Gillard was our first female Prime Minister, she got through more bills than anyone else, she was incredibly effective, efficient. She’s a diligent, hard-working, and gutsy role model,” said Pitt.

“I often revisit Ms Gillard’s Misogyny Speech, it fires me up, I know chunks of it off by heart. That speech and its calm intensity is one of the most important moments in Australian political history.”

Previous guests on Turia Pitt Is Hard Work include Professor Charlie Teo, best known for operating on high-risk and often deemed inoperable brain cancers; Jamila Rizvi, best-selling author and host of The Weekend Briefing podcast, who has recently experienced extreme health challenges while raising a family and continuing to work; and Curtis McGrath OAM, who took up competitive canoeing after having his legs amputated as a result of mine blast while serving in the Australian Army in Afghanistan. Other guests have included Nikki Webster, Kurt Fearnley, Dr Yumiko Kadato, and The Briefing’s Tom Tilley.

LiSTNR original podcasts head of content, Sam Cavanagh, said: “Turia epitomises the word inspirational. People will love the incredible conversations Turia has in season three.”

