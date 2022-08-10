LiSTNR And Schwartz Media Kicking Goals With The Sport Podcast

LiSTNR and Schwartz Media today announced the launch of their first co-produced podcast, The Sport, a unique perspective on the way sport shapes society.

The Sport is co-hosted by award-winning sports presenter Sam Squiers and The Saturday Paper’s associate editor Martin McKenzie-Murray who will delve into back page stories with front page analysis.

The Sport will take the big sports story of the week and break it open, investigating what it means, what is driving it, and what makes fans care so much. Covering all sports, it will put topics and people on the agenda and look deeper into the ways sport tells us about who we are.

SCA head of news and information, Melanie Withnall, said: “The Sport is an intelligent conversation between two people who know what a story is and how to break one, who know about sport and the characters that make it interesting. They are not afraid to draw analogies or conclusions, to ask hard questions, to treat sport like it really, really matters.

“It’s for people who love sport but feel excluded from the usual conversations in the media. SCA’s long history of sport broadcasting makes it the perfect partner for Schwartz Media as we take a fresh look at sport and society. It’s been an exciting collaboration and we’re delighted with the result.”

Schwartz Media editor-in-chief, Erik Jensen, said: “Working on this show has a been pleasure. Sam and Marty approach sport with rigour and friendly insight. Listening to them, it’s as if the best commentators in the sport have come home to sit next to you on the couch while you watch the game. They make the invisible visible and find the character and the complexity in everything they cover.”

SCA and LiSTNR provide advertising sales representation for Schwartz Media’s news podcast 7am and LiSTNR has recently launched The Politics Podcast and news shortcast Post: News in Five based on Schwartz Media content.

The Sport is available from today and every Wednesday on LiSTNR and all podcast platforms.