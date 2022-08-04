LiSTNR And RiAus Launch Nerdy New Podcast The Science Briefing

LiSTNR and the Royal Institution of Australia (RiAus) today launched their second co-created podcast, The Science Briefing, that delves into the science of everything to explain the why and how.

The Science Briefing is designed to appeal to younger audiences, showing that science is fun and something we all should be comfortable with. The twice weekly podcast series will unpack the magic box of science stories we hear and read about, with episodes covering what mad cow disease means for Australia and the amazing, never-before-seen space images from the James Webb space telescope and how it works.

Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and the smart young scientist-journalists from Cosmos magazine, the twice weekly podcast blends science and news, to explain what’s happening and why. The journalists show their authentic curiosity and skills in all things science to provide listeners with a unique way of looking at the world.

Dr Calabretto said: “I am so excited to be hosting this podcast. This is such an amazing opportunity to show how scientific concepts are relevant to all the things that happen in the world. I love working with the team to tell these stories and I hope people are as enthusiastic about The Science Briefing as I am.”

RiAus is an independent not-for-profit, proudly based in South Australia, dedicated to connecting people with the world of science, and in February this year announced a partnership with LiSTNR to create, distribute, and commercialise podcasts exclusively on LiSTNR. The partnership’s first podcast, Huh? Science Explained, that answers life’s weird and wacky science-related questions, launched in April.

RiAus publishes the highly respected Cosmos magazine that aims to inspire curiosity in “The Science of Everything” and make the world of science accessible to everyone. It has won 47 awards for high-quality journalism and design.

SCA head of news and information, Melanie Withnall, said: “The Science Briefing will explain the science behind what is happening in the news with simple explanations from some of Australia’s best young science communicators – told in a fun, engaging and approachable way.”

RiAus executive director, Will Berryman, said: “The betterment of our community comes from getting all of us more comfortable and informed on the science in our lives. Science should be for all of us. This new program joins and enhances our other programs that support our national mission in keeping all Australians engaged with scientific facts. As always, it’s a delight to work with SCA and LiSTNR to do this. We value SCA’s support of our mission.”

The Science Briefing is available from today and twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from wherever you get your podcasts and the LiSTNR app.