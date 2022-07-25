Lisa Wilkinson Puts Project Rumours To Bed

Lisa Wilkinson has returned to The Project desk.

Here at B&T, we are smug to report that Wilkinson has returned to her rightful home at The Project. Yes, just like we reported, there was no need to worry about Wilkinson never returning.

There’s been so much speculation over Wilkinson’s absence because of her Logies speech that ultimately led to a delay in Brittany Higgins’ trial. But, Network 10 has stood by the star, and it seems like she won’t be going anywhere.

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry; Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to name a few. He tells @Lisa_Wilkinson what makes working with each star so different. Plus, he shares some exclusive news!#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/a6yhk9vtaQ — The Project (@theprojecttv) July 24, 2022

However, as reported here, she is away in America getting some big stories for 10 and we were right. Wilkinson was back on The Project last night and had interviews with One Republics Ryan Tedder.

Honestly, Network 10 does have a great reputation for supporting and standing by its female talent, so rumours may continue to swirl. But here at B&T, we reckon Wilkinson will remain at the 10 network.