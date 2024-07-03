Lisa Millar To Depart ABC News Breakfast Next Month

Lisa Millar is set to depart ABC News Breakfast in August to focus on her other work across the broadcaster.

Millar’s last show as co-host will be on 23 August but will remain a regular presence on the ABC, continuing on from her success as narrator of hit series Muster Dogs – recently nominated for a Logie, guest presenter of Back Roads and co-host of popular podcast series The Newsreader. Millar will also present Muster Dogs: Where are they now? later this year.

Millar first presented News Breakfast in 2018 before joining fellow host Michael Rowland on the couch permanently the following year.

“What a blast the past five years has been, whether it was interviewing prime ministers and global thought leaders or getting karaoke encouragement from my childhood idol Gladys Knight,’’ Millar said.

“In 35 years of journalism I’ve never done anything so exciting, unpredictable, and fun. It’s only worked because of the awesome team in front of the cameras and behind the scenes who kept me laughing.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our viewers who brought me into their homes and lives every morning. I’ve loved sharing breakfast with you all.

​“I’m excited to hit the road and discover more of the incredible stories that make up the remarkable tapestry of our culture. There are so many adventures ahead, whether it be with Back Roads, Muster Dogs, or new projects we’re cooking up. What a privilege it is to be a part of that future.”

​Millar joined the ABC in 1993 and went on to establish herself as one of the finest journalists in the country.

​She is one of the ABC’s longest-serving foreign correspondents, serving as Bureau Chief in both the US and Europe during periods of extraordinary global turmoil. She has covered stories including US presidential elections, the Boston bombing, the Sandy Hook school shooting, Hurricane Sandy, the terrorist attacks in Paris, as well as royal weddings and Olympic Games.

​Director, ABC News Justin Stevens said: “Lisa Millar is a superb journalist and broadcaster who personifies the very best values and attributes of ABC journalists. We value her immensely. While we’re sad to lose her from News, I’m excited to see her take up this opportunity and continue to go from strength to strength at the ABC.

“She’s done a fantastic job presenting News Breakfast over the past five years – one of the toughest jobs in Australian TV. The relentless hours never impeded her incredible warmth and energy, or her passion for delivering the best program for the audience.”

ABC chief content officer Chris Oliver-Taylor said: “Lisa is an ABC legend. She has done just about everything there is to do in news journalism.

“I’m delighted to welcome her into the Content team full-time to continue her work on the hugely popular Muster Dogs and Back Roads as well as developing more shows over coming years. Our audience has always connected with her warmth and sincerity and will be delighted they will get to see more of Lisa right across the entire ABC.”

ABC News Breakfast executive producer Tyson Shine said Millar would be deeply missed and wished her well for the next phase of her career.

“Lisa brought decades of experience to News Breakfast, but it was her warmth and compassion in telling the human stories of some of the world’s biggest news events that has shone through,” he said.

“Whether it was helping lift spirits during the difficult COVID years or serenading everyone as she walked into the studio each morning — spoiler alert: there’s a reason she never sang on air — Lisa has been a much-loved member of the Brekky team.

“She is more than a colleague, she is a dear friend, and we will miss her immensely.”