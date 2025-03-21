Liquid Death Unveils ‘Kegs For Pregs’ Campaign

After telling the world they can drink on the job, Liquid Death has launched a new campaign telling expectant mothers to down drinks by the keg-load—because it’s water, not beer silly!

The ad features Kylie Kelce, wife of former NFL player Jason, and serves as a sequel to its Super Bowl spot.

This latest spot was created by ad agency LD Creative Team.

You could buy the kegs, too, although they’re limited edition and reportedly sold out in 14 minutes. Pending any supply chain issues, of course.

Dan Murphy, SVP of marketing at Liquid Death, told Campaign the partnership with Kelce, already a professed Liquid Death fan, was “a long time coming.”

“Kylie’s been on our radar as somebody who, when we found out she was doing her own podcast, [we were] like, ‘Oh, we have to be a part of her podcast,’” said Murphy, citing Kelce’s promotion of the brand’s products on the show and her “crazy gets” [of guests] as huge selling points. “She’s such a great personality, and she hits a little bit of a different audience for us, certainly the mom audience.”