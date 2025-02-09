Lipton Fills Think HQ’s Cup With Three Tea Brand Wins Following Competitive Pitch

Fully integrated agency Think HQ has expanded its remit with Lipton Teas and Infusions in the Australian market, retaining hero brand Lipton and adding Bushells and herbal tea range PUKKA to its roster after a competitive four-way pitch for the family of brands.

Under the broadened remit, Think HQ will deliver strategic planning, creative, social, activations and PR for all three brands.

The win will build on the work for the Lipton brand over the past four years by Sydney-based agency LOUD, and more recently, by Think HQ after it acquired the business last year.

“What a sensational way to kick off our 15th year in business! This was our first major pitch since acquiring LOUD last year and is a great endorsement by the Lipton team that they believe in our unique blend of purpose and integrated thinking,” Jen Sharpe, founder & managing director at Think HQ said.

“We are so glad that we can keep building on the great work we’ve done with Lipton and that we have been able to bring two additional iconic brands into the agency in Bushells and PUKKA,” Wellison D’Assuncao, creative director at Think HQ added.

“We chose Think HQ as we have been so impressed by what they’ve already done with Lipton, and for their superior pitch for PUKKA and Bushells. Think HQ’s integrated services offering across strategy, creative, social, activations and PR, is the right fit for Lipton’s portfolio of brands, giving us confidence that we have the right partner to continue to drive our growth and investment in the Australian market,” Sarah Shen, head of marketing ANZ Lipton Teas and Infusions said.

The winning start to 2025 follows a successful 2024 that saw Think HQ expand its presence in Sydney and achieve its B-Corp certification.