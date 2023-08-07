Lion Unveils Hahn’s 2023 City2Surf Integrated Campaign

Lion Unveils Hahn’s 2023 City2Surf Integrated Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Hahn has begun rolling out a new multi-phased marketing campaign for its partnership with Sydney’s City2Surf, via its Agency Village.

Hahn has been the official beer partner of Sydney’s City2Surf since 2022, with its fan-favourite, low-carb beer, Hahn Super Dry, as the exclusive beer of the world’s largest fun run until 2024.

The partnership will be brought to life across OOH, digital, social and in-event activations, including a ‘Hahn Army’ of runners decked out in a branded Hahn uniform, giant Ice Baths and a digital replica of the course, via Strava, in the City2Surf: The Home Turf City2Surf challenge.

Additionally, Hahn are elevating their ongoing SCA partnership with the Carrie and Tommy Show by enlisting Tommy Little to lead the Hahn Army in running the race. Through on air and social activity Tommy has been encouraging listeners to sign up online with 20 lucky entrants winning the opportunity to bring a friend to join the Hahn army and run the race with Tommy all kitted out in Hahn merch– how good!

Chris Allan, head of marketing – core beer of Lion Australia said he was thrilled to see Hahn front and centre at the world’s largest fun run whilst supporting customers on a key beer drinking occasion – the post race celebrations.

“City2Surf really speaks to Aussies’ love of exercise, mindful choices and great beachside social occasions. We’re excited to be involved and support the legendary runners who join the race and enjoy a cold one with mates following their efforts. You can run, walk, jog or dance your way to Bondi Beach, we’ll have you covered to raise a schooner at the end,” Allan said.

The OOH aims to leave no one behind on the City2Surf’s 14 km journey, with fun signage and rewards popping up at key milestones across the course map to encourage and motivate the participants to make it to the finish line.

“Our approach to the C2S OOH is to break up the race into three distinct stages of race progression, with a focus on the start, the middle and the end. We’ve crafted contextual messages to align with runners at these stages and maybe give them a chuckle, and something to look forward to at the finish line,” added Allan.

To celebrate the incredible efforts of participants, Hahn will host an Ice Bath activation in the event village. The single-person ice baths, housed in large scale Hahn cans, will aid the recovery and rejuvenation of tired, sore muscles and offer participants the opportunity to relax and repair after the race. Every brave person who jumps into the ice bath will receive imagery direct to their phone of them taking the plunge, and be warmed up post with a Hahn robe, hand-warmers and socks to take away. A professional breathwork coach will be on hand to talk punters through how to go in an ice bath safely and ensure everyone is taken care of.

As official beer partner of City2Surf, Hahn will also have on-premise activations both pre and during race day across multiple Bondi pubs, including the Beach Road, Ravesis and the Royal.

Primarily Hahn activations of various levels will be at:

· Beach Road Hotel

· Hotel Bondi

· Topicos

· North Bondi RSL

· Bondi Beach Cellars

· Saltys

· Tea Gardens Hotel

· Rose Bay Hotel

The campaign will run pre, during and post-event. Consumers can pre-register for the Ice Baths here.

Credits:
Client: Lion
Creative and Earned Agency: Thinkerbell
Media: UM

Digital: Affinity
Production: Yakusan

Please login with linkedin to comment

2023 City2Surf Lion Thinkerbell

Latest News

Aussies Set To Splurge $860M On Father’s Day, A Dip Of 1.3% On Last Year
  • Marketing

Aussies Set To Splurge $860M On Father’s Day, A Dip Of 1.3% On Last Year

Australians are set to splash out $860 million on Father’s Day gifts this year in a much-needed boost for retailers, however, spending is set to reduce compared to 2022 as cost-of-living pressures cause hip-pocket pain for shoppers. Research from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with Roy Morgan projects a modest dip in Father’s Day […]

Triple J Announces Indigenous Duo Abby Butler & Tyrone Pynor As New Drive Hosts
  • Media

Triple J Announces Indigenous Duo Abby Butler & Tyrone Pynor As New Drive Hosts

triple j has announced Abby Butler & Tyrone Pynor will take over hosting duties on triple j Drive from this Friday, August 11. Butler (24) & Pynor (24) are full of energy, radiate warmth and pack a punch of realness that sets them apart from the pack. No strangers to the afternoon slot; they’ve been […]

Sam Kerr Fronts Rexona’s Not Done Yet” Campaign Via Octagon
  • Campaigns

Sam Kerr Fronts Rexona’s Not Done Yet” Campaign Via Octagon

Unilever, official sponsor of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, today announced the launch of Rexona’s topical “Not Done Yet” TV commercial, in response to and celebrating Australia Women’s National Football Team star captain Sam Kerr’s return to the tournament, and her ability to continuously overcome setbacks in pursuit of greatness. Watch the ad HERE. […]

Quantcast Study: Cookies, Declining Spends & Programmatic Video To Dominate Ad Industry
  • Technology

Quantcast Study: Cookies, Declining Spends & Programmatic Video To Dominate Ad Industry

Ad tech firm Quantcast has released its Asia Pacific 2023 Advertising State of Play Report, exploring where the future of digital advertising is headed, what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for advertisers and agencies, where brands are planning ad spend this financial year, and what barriers stand in the way of programmatic video adoption and […]

Nine Unveils Its Latest Radio & Audio Internship Program
  • Media

Nine Unveils Its Latest Radio & Audio Internship Program

Nine’s talk radio stations have launched the next round of the highly successful internship program, designed to discover and mentor the next generation of radio professionals. The six-week internships are offered at each station: Sydney’s 2GB, Melbourne’s 3AW, Brisbane’s 4BC and 6PR in Perth, and are paid positions, with the opportunity to lead to employment. […]

Dig Launches HILARIOUS Hitchcock-Inspired Campaign For Mitre 10
  • Media

Dig Launches HILARIOUS Hitchcock-Inspired Campaign For Mitre 10

In 2021, Dig launched The Other Hardware Store creative platform and in a fun ‘Loveable Maverick’ tone, invited Australians to check out the alternative in hardware. This new work builds on the ‘why’ – showing how you can trust Mitre 10 to deliver the care and expert advice you need to get the job done […]

QMS Digitises The Gold Coast
  • Media

QMS Digitises The Gold Coast

Given the Gold Coast's schoolie/party reputation, are QMS' new digital billboards vomit and urine resistant?

Ex-Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Launches Global Agency AndOpen
  • Marketing

Ex-Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Launches Global Agency AndOpen

Chris Kay, the ex-CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London, and ex-CEO of the Publicis Creative Practice of agencies including Leo Burnett, Turner Duckworth, and Digitas, has launched a new company called ‘andOpen’. andOpen has a vision to be a supercharger for modern leaders. It’s a global coaching & content collective built to optimise leaders’ performance […]