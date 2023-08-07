Lion Unveils Hahn’s 2023 City2Surf Integrated Campaign

Hahn has begun rolling out a new multi-phased marketing campaign for its partnership with Sydney’s City2Surf, via its Agency Village.

Hahn has been the official beer partner of Sydney’s City2Surf since 2022, with its fan-favourite, low-carb beer, Hahn Super Dry, as the exclusive beer of the world’s largest fun run until 2024.

The partnership will be brought to life across OOH, digital, social and in-event activations, including a ‘Hahn Army’ of runners decked out in a branded Hahn uniform, giant Ice Baths and a digital replica of the course, via Strava, in the City2Surf: The Home Turf City2Surf challenge.

Additionally, Hahn are elevating their ongoing SCA partnership with the Carrie and Tommy Show by enlisting Tommy Little to lead the Hahn Army in running the race. Through on air and social activity Tommy has been encouraging listeners to sign up online with 20 lucky entrants winning the opportunity to bring a friend to join the Hahn army and run the race with Tommy all kitted out in Hahn merch– how good!

Chris Allan, head of marketing – core beer of Lion Australia said he was thrilled to see Hahn front and centre at the world’s largest fun run whilst supporting customers on a key beer drinking occasion – the post race celebrations.

“City2Surf really speaks to Aussies’ love of exercise, mindful choices and great beachside social occasions. We’re excited to be involved and support the legendary runners who join the race and enjoy a cold one with mates following their efforts. You can run, walk, jog or dance your way to Bondi Beach, we’ll have you covered to raise a schooner at the end,” Allan said.

The OOH aims to leave no one behind on the City2Surf’s 14 km journey, with fun signage and rewards popping up at key milestones across the course map to encourage and motivate the participants to make it to the finish line.

“Our approach to the C2S OOH is to break up the race into three distinct stages of race progression, with a focus on the start, the middle and the end. We’ve crafted contextual messages to align with runners at these stages and maybe give them a chuckle, and something to look forward to at the finish line,” added Allan.

To celebrate the incredible efforts of participants, Hahn will host an Ice Bath activation in the event village. The single-person ice baths, housed in large scale Hahn cans, will aid the recovery and rejuvenation of tired, sore muscles and offer participants the opportunity to relax and repair after the race. Every brave person who jumps into the ice bath will receive imagery direct to their phone of them taking the plunge, and be warmed up post with a Hahn robe, hand-warmers and socks to take away. A professional breathwork coach will be on hand to talk punters through how to go in an ice bath safely and ensure everyone is taken care of.

As official beer partner of City2Surf, Hahn will also have on-premise activations both pre and during race day across multiple Bondi pubs, including the Beach Road, Ravesis and the Royal.

Primarily Hahn activations of various levels will be at:

· Beach Road Hotel

· Hotel Bondi

· Topicos

· North Bondi RSL

· Bondi Beach Cellars

· Saltys

· Tea Gardens Hotel

· Rose Bay Hotel

The campaign will run pre, during and post-event. Consumers can pre-register for the Ice Baths here.

Credits:

Client: Lion

Creative and Earned Agency: Thinkerbell

Media: UM

Digital: Affinity

Production: Yakusan