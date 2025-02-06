LinkedIn & Mitch Churi Encourage Aussies To Explore Their Job Potential

LinkedIn has launched a new campaign in Australia, published on LinkedIn and TikTok, designed to encourage Australian professionals to be brave and explore their job potential in 2025.

Building on its research-led activity discussing Jobs on the Rise and the appetite for Australians to pursue new roles in 2025, LinkedIn had radio personality Mitch Churi hit the streets to launch Gutsy Moves. Starting in Sydney’s CBD, the campaign aims to start important conversations with Aussies about their career aspirations and the importance of embracing boldness.

Inspired by the game of Truth or Dare, Mitch Churi spoke with Sydneysiders about what’s stopping them from chasing their dream job, with Mitch challenging them to take the next Gutsy Move in their career journey.

Linkedin’s latest research reveals nearly 3 in 5 (59%) Australians say they will look for a new job in 2025 – meaning it’s likely that professionals are looking to make gutsy moves in their careers this year.

While Aussies might have a reputation for our bold, ‘can-do’ spirit, how true does it hold when it comes to career choices and aspirations?

“We Aussies are proud of our ‘can do’ spirit, but sometimes we get stuck when it comes to our career. Getting out on the streets and chatting to so many professionals in different stages of their career was really insightful. I think what resonated with me the most was learning to trust your gut. Gutsy moves can turn out to be extremely rewarding – the world is your oyster, people!” said Churi.