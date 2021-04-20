Lifting The Lid On The Marketing Machine With Accenture’s Philippa Spork
When it comes to advertising, the customer might see an eye-catching ad on social, a short video on YouTube or even a cinematic TVC on their screen.
Any marketer would know, however, that this ‘end result’ is only a fraction of the overall process. Driving these campaigns are personalisation engines, recommendation engines and all types of digital tools which connect the right message to the right customer.
It’s something Accenture ‘s head of sales and marketing operations ANZ Philippa Spork describes as ‘the machine’.
“It might be seen as the unsexy part of marketing,” Spork told B&T. “But the reality is, the more efficient you can make it underneath the hood, the more you can invest in what the customer does actually see.”
So how do you develop this machine? The temptation is always going to be to invest in best-in-class technology solutions that promise results.
Although these solutions are incredibly powerful and can bolster any technology stack, the fact is they are only as good as the data that powers them.
“All the tech in the world can’t live up to its expectation unless the data, the systems and the processes are connected,” added Spork.
Spork explained that in most cases, the right data does exist, however pre-existing data siloes, or fragmented infrastructure might be standing in the way.
“There’s no shortage of data. Everybody’s got data, it’s about extracting the value from the trends in that data and being able to thread the data around the customer, knowing that the customer who’s walked in the store is the same one that clicked on the ad,” she said.
“In some cases, it boils down to operating model and, and others it’s purely an architecture problem.”
Understanding MROI
With Accenture, Spork works with businesses to help them move towards what she describes as marketing’s ‘Holy Grail’ – a truly omnichannel personalised experience.
This means the notion of MROI – that is marketing return on investment – is a constant discussion.
A quick Google search will show that MROI can be calculated using any number of formulae, considering factors like the number of leads, average sales price and the cost of marketing.
But according to Spork, what really matters is who is asking.
“My view of this is, it depends on who’s measuring,” she said. “Your CFO may just tell you it’s a matter of cost of sales.”
But an oversimplified approach to MROI can discount the ongoing costs associated with marketing technology.
A major advertising technology solution will not be able to deliver return immediately and might require continued investment before it yields proper results.
This should be seen as an investment into the machine as a whole, Spork explained, as it is driving things like awareness and word of mouth.
“Early on, there was this assumption that we can invest in this piece of tech, and then we can run that piece of tech, and, we will receive an uplift,” she said.
“The reality is that it often costs as much to run the tech as it does to buy and build it. We don’t have the time to prove that out, it takes time for the machine to catch up.”
There is also the matter of investing – and reinvesting – into the people and skills that are required to effectively run this machine.
“The tech can deliver the dream, no doubt about it. But it’s the work, effort, connections and architecture in the backend that makes that dream possible,” said Spork.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
YouTube Removes Ads From James Charles Videos Following Sexting Allegations
Here's a rather unsavoury story about a YouTuber, not that we have the faintest clue who it is.
Facebook Ups Data Portability Efforts With ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool
You can now transfer all your old crap on Facebook. Although it might be better to just delete some of the old photos.
Purpose, Or Is It Porpoise?
In his latest guest post, B&T regular Robert Strohfeldt skewers marketers’ latest buzzword – purpose… I used to flick through the various newspapers cartoons each day – reckon it would be tough trying to create a cartoon each day, based on a major news story, that is both funny and insightful. Since the PC mob […]
MILO Cereal Launches ‘Beast Mode’ Campaign Via Connecting Plots
MILO Cereal has launched its first major marketing campaign for its newly launched Protein cereal, via independent creative communications agency Connecting Plots. Building on MILO’s brand message of fuelling active kids, the new campaign platform, ‘Beast Mode – Activated’, evolves the master brand’s focus on team sports. This aims to celebrate how MILO Protein helps […]
All Hail The Winners! It’s All Your Women Leading Tech Trophy Recipients
Women Leading Tech winners were lauded at a gala lunch today. And, right on cue, the damn Powerpoint preso didn't work.
Dear Internet – One Year On From COVID
This columnist has thanked the internet for keeping us connected. The NBN fails to get a mention, unsurprisingly.
Flight Centre Unveils New Captains In First-ever Global Brand Campaign
Flight Centre has unveiled a new look and a global brand campaign that poses a tongue-in-cheek challenge to Aussie travellers. The launch also marks the brand’s first global campaign across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada and South Africa, highlighting Flight Centre’s collective travel expertise. Created by Flight Centre Australia’s in-house creative team, ‘There’s Nowhere […]
Andrew O’Keefe Has Two Charges Of Assault Added To Domestic Violence Case
This is one of those rather unpleasant stories B&T doesn't enjoy running. We'd far prefer to be bringing you cute dogs.
GroupM Unveils Next-Gen Performance & Programmatic Marketing Offering
This GroupM tech news will have you thinking you're in a scene from Star Trek minus the skivvies and the elongated ears.
7.30 Report Reveals More Allegations Of Racism From Former Neighbours Actors
More racism allegations on the Neighbours set, as Alf quickly adds a spicy lentil dahl & papadums to the diner's menu.
Facebook To Release Clubhouse Competitor
Facebook set to release a Clubhouse competitor. That's an audio-based social media app & nothing at all to do with golf.
Coles Insurance Encourages Aussies To Get Back To “What Really Counts” Via TBWA\Melbourne
Coles continuing to flog its insurance. And if it's as good as its BBQ chooks then you're in for a juicy stuffing.
Five Ways Marketers Can Help Young Aussies Move Forward
Here's ways marketers can help young Aussies without once mentioning the insidious smashed avo on gluten-free chia rye.
North Appointed To Launch Digital Platform for BlueScope’s Steel Profile Magazine
B&T enjoys BlueScope’s Steel Profile magazine for the innovative design, the Sudoku puzzle and the spongecake recipes.
marie claire’s Nicky Briger: “Why Magazine Covers Will Never Be The Same Again”
marie claire says "magazine covers will never be the same", as Fishing World editor weighs up the salmon over the trout.
Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel, Furiosa, To Be Filmed In NSW
Plans for the next Mad Max revealed with news Chris Hemsworth is in and Tina Turner is out.
Monday TV Wrap: Lego Masters Trumps Masterchef In Night Of Premieres
Does your mum still make a roast dinner whenever you visit? It's much like Australian television - samey but delicious.
Ad Man Makes (Slightly Spooky) Video Honouring His Love Of The Recently Disbanded Daft Punk
Have you been waiting for the opportune moment to robot dance around the office? Get set to immediately Rockit here.
Seven West Media Announces Australia-First KERV Partnership To Revolutionise Shopping
It's the latest revolution in shopping that will again have you questioning the size of your Mastercard statement.
Initiative Launches Deep Dive Into Australia’s Legal Cannabis Market
The number of Domino's pizza boxes in Initiative's wheelie bin a testament to the research into this cannabis study.
13.6 Million UK Viewers Watch Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Philip's funeral enjoys impressive TV numbers despite an absence of sideline comments from Brad 'Freddy' Fittler.
Julia Morris Says ‘I Love Money’ In New National Campaign For Homestar Finance Via Now We Collide
Comedienne Julia Morris once again proves that title's a bit of a stretch in slightly painful home loan ad.
Why High-Performing Marketers Experimented With New Strategies During The Pandemic
Here's what high-performing marketers did during the pandemic. Although the low-performing ones would've been funnier.
Small Wineries In Australia Can Now Access Voice AI To Connect And Sell Directly To Consumers
Wineries can now access voice AI. And after a few bottles, you can voice them back with some Celine or an Adele number.
Three Science-Backed Strategies To Make Your People Happier & More Productive
Here are three tips to a happier workplace that don't include booze, leaving early & repeats of Hey Hey It's Saturday.
IAS Report: Australian Digital Advertisers Experience Higher Brand Risks Across All Buying
B&T's calling this report "a turning point for makers of the saga". Even if it's actually a review for Godzilla Vs Kong.
Quintis Appoints Illuminate As Global PR Partner
Quintis is apparently a maker of sandalwood products and not a really bad misspelling of Australia's national airline.
Even More Pics From The 30 Under 30 Awards!
It's even more photos from Thursday's 30 Under 30! Re-live all the action, the bad dancing and the stodgy paella here.
triple j Hack Launches Crowdsourced Investigation Into How Social Media Affects Body Image
Is it just us but are the disadvantages of social media starting to heavily outweigh the advantages?
Will Failed TV Rights Negotiations Lead To A Multi-Billion-Dollar Breakaway Football Competition In Europe?
Most fights are either about money or a bottle of rum is involved. We'll leave you to decide where this falls.