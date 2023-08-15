Lifestyle Comms Agency Stellar Announces New Client Wins

Lifestyle communications agency, Stellar, has expanded its hospitality roster with two exciting new restaurant clients, Raja in Potts Point and Ora in Waterloo, further cementing the agency’s commitment to working with leading operators in their respective fields.

The team behind popular Ezra restaurant, Nick and Kirk Mathews-Bowden, officially opened the doors to Raja on July 18th, with acclaimed Head Chef Ahana Dutt in the kitchen serving up an iteration of Indian cuisine that Sydney has not experienced before. Stellar has executed a highly visible publicity campaign, resulting in a successful doors open moment for the restaurant.

Stellar’s Gabrielle Sigelski & Hayley Cole

On choosing Stellar, Nick Mathews-Bowden said: “Working with Stellar has exceeded every expectation we might have had before commencing our partnership. After experiencing Stellar’s incredibly personal, bespoke and sincere method of guiding us through this launch process it’s not hard to see why they’re considered the best in the biz.”

Owned and operated by Winning Group, Ora is the group’s first foray into hospitality with acclaimed Japanese chef Nobuyuki Ura delivering some of the finest Japanese cuisine in Sydney. Housed in a luxurious warehouse setting in Waterloo, Stellar will work with the team at Ora on telling Chef Ura’s fascinating story to the food and lifestyle media set and how it influences his dishes and the dining experience at the restaurant.

Stellar co-director, Gabrielle Sigelski, said: “We pride ourselves on working with hospitality operators who are committed to their vision and dedicated to creating unique food and drink experiences. The teams at Raja and Ora are perfect examples of that, Stellar will become an extension of their business by working closely with them to handpick stories that we think people should hear.”