Lexlab Drives Strong Debut Box Office Return For New Nicolas Cage Thriller Longlegs

Lexlab has delivered a multi-platform digital campaign for the new Nicolas Cage thriller, Longlegs, helping the indie horror film record a whopping $60 million global box office release. Lexlab partnered with the film’s distributors, Rialto Distribution, for a three-phase campaign strategy, designed to drive engagement and box office sales in both the initial and immediate lead-up to the movie’s 18 July release.

Longlegs is the latest film from US actor and director Oz Perkins – the brains behind other thrillers, including The Blackcoat’s Daughter, and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.

The serial killer movie, starring scream queen Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt, follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Monroe) as she pursues an unsolved serial killer case. She uncovers a series of occult clues and a personal connection to the killer, forcing her to act to end his terrifying killing spree.

“We’re so excited to have worked closely with our long-term partner Rialto and their creative agency to amplify this amazing indie movie. Running this campaign across the entire digital ecosystem helped to drive a big first weekend result, contributing to the film’s $50 million global box office release. This result is a testament to data-driven media buying,” said Lexlab founder, Alfie Lagos.

Lexlab worked with Rialto Distribution to promote the film, using its unique market mix modelling data pool to critically examine the distributor’s historic advertising data, as well as budget, predicted movie strength, size of release, and cinema numbers.

The agency then developed a three-phase campaign, focused on pre-awareness, testing initial audience receptivity; pre-release intensifying efforts leading up to the release date; and the release date, building momentum to the film’s premiere.

The multi-platform campaign included ads for the film across BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, display, TikTok, and Meta, with trailers customised to each channel. The ads were placed on high-intent cinema platforms, and segmented into “horror movie lovers”, and other targeting types like keyword topics, in-market audiences, and Lexlab’s database of previous moviegoers.

The strategy helped the film drive a $2 million opening weekend – a significant result for an indie movie up against Hollywood blockbuster Inside Out 2, Twisters, and family favourite Despicable Me 4 – along with strong critical acclaim and reviews.

Lexlab specialises in agency media partnerships to drive paid advertising results. Since its 2018 launch, the Melbourne-based agency has worked with Rialto on a range of movie releases including the #1 box office release Honest Thief.