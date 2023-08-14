Let The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup Games Begin Via Eleven & TBWA
Heinz Tomato Ketchup is partnering with Melbourne Demons Player and half time cook, Christian Petracca, to launch The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup, in an initiative from Eleven and TBWA.
The nationwide cooking championship is open for the best home cooks to share their own halftime recipes and battle it out to win a cup of their own. Home footy chefs can now enter their game day recipes, featuring the utmost crucial footy feed condiment, Heinz Tomato Ketchup. The top 8 home chefs will battle it out on the eve of the semi-finals, with the best recipes voted by fans taking home the glory of The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup winner and secure themselves tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
Christian Petracca said, “While the game will always be the heart of the action, the kitchen is brewing another rivalry above them all. “Watching the footy is incomplete without a halftime meal with sauce, and just like the rivalry between clubs, we want to know which club has the ultimate superfan home chef. The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup is taking the winning combo of footy feeds with sauce from the grandstands to the kitchen. I’m really keen to find out which club will take the top spot and be crowned with The Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup. My money’s on the Demons.”
Fans will need to hero Heinz Tomato Ketchup when submitting their recipe – however, they’ll need to get creative, as there are similarities on the best halftime meal and sauce combo. Andrea Payne, head of marketing at Heinz said: “From BBQs with mates to a family meal, Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been bringing fans, footy and food together since the dawn of time. We’re a competitive bunch when it comes to club rivalry, as the new research shows that over half of Aussies rate themselves as one of the best home cooks, just like how they support the better AFL team. Heinz Tomato Ketchup wants to know once and for all, which AFL team really has the best home chefs and halftime meals?” Whether you’re a Richmond fan or bring respect from the west, Heinz Footy Ketch-Cup and Christian Petracca are calling on you to show up for your team and win a cooking rivalry above them all.
