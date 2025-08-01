Lessons From A Comedian Turned Media Professional

This time last year, I was living in the bustling city of Edinburgh, in an apartment with five other comedians, performing at the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In between my shows, I was contemplating a move back to Melbourne, so it was in this apartment that I was interviewed for my current role at The Media Store, writes Lucy Henderson, senior account executive.

My time in Edinburgh was spent handing out flyers for my show, performing comedy spots in line-up gigs and avoiding everyone’s favourite question at the artist bar, “How many tickets have you sold?” Like many aspiring artists, I was at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival trying to get my big break. Or at least, break even on my tour.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is one of a kind. The biggest arts festival in the world, it is a celebration of art and culture. I performed a half run (10 days) of my debut one-hour comedy show, Comedy Cluedo. I participated in the ‘Free Festival’, a concept unique to Edinburgh where audience members come in for free and pay you what they can (or what they think you deserve) at the end. A scary realisation that each day I would have to show up, not knowing if anyone was going to be there, and had to put on a performance worthy of getting paid. My goal for each show was to make enough in coins, donated in the ‘bucket,’ to cover my meals. Every day, I was at Tesco buying a £5 (AUD $10.28, in todays rate) Meal Deal, putting 10 pence into the coin machine, one at a time.

I began my Comedy Cluedo tour in January at the Perth Fringe Festival, followed by the Adelaide and Newcastle Fringe Festivals. Then it was onto the Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festivals, before finally making my last stop in Edinburgh. In total, I performed 34 shows and sold more than 500 tickets. My experiences were mixed to say the least. I went from selling out my run in Adelaide (in a 20-seater venue) to giving away free tickets every night to have an audience in Melbourne. I was fortunate to receive a grant from Adelaide Fringe Festival, which covered a lot of my expenses, but organising and financing a tour is no easy feat. It’s expected you’ll lose a lot of money on your first tour. This was a real comfort to me at the time, particularly due to the $1,500 loss in Melbourne.

So, what does this have to do with my job in media? And what did I take it from it? The short answer is ‘plenty’.

The long answer is that being a performer at a festival is a unique experience because you are not just a performer, you are also a consumer of so many other shows at the same time. Before I started my own tour, I had attended Edinburgh as a punter and scoped out Perth and Melbourne Comedy Festivals to find the best venues. What I noticed was three key ingredients for success:

A creative, attention-grabbing title A central and well-known venue A timeslot that works for your show (for example, a show called Adult Magic probably shouldn’t be on at 10am).

I credit the success of my tour mostly to the creative concept of my show, which was supported by strong and imaginative advertising material. Comedy Cluedo was exactly what the title says, a show where you play a game of Cluedo, but it’s funny. My point of difference was the murder mystery angle, and I used a simple tagline: “Where we play a game of Cluedo to figure out who killed me” at the end of my line-up sets or whilst handing out flyers.

I knew it would work because I approached attending shows in the same way. In Edinburgh, I didn’t attend a single show because I knew the performer. I went because the title or concept caught my attention. Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, Jack the Ripper: The Musical, Shrek Burlesque, they drew me in with the titles, and I knew I would be watching an interesting show. On the other hand, shows with names like Unicorn or Dating as [insert demographic here], may have been excellent to watch, but they sounded uninspired or confusing.

This experience taught me how important it is to understand your customer and their experience. A simple, clear concept will beat a confusing one, and your marketing needs to speak directly to your audience. That’s something I didn’t always get right. Comedy Cluedo pulled people in, but not always the right people. For me, the show was about the jokes. For one audience member in Edinburgh, it was about solving the mystery. He told me my clues weren’t clear enough because I filmed the intro video on the carpet instead of the floorboards. He came for Cluedo, not comedy.

My friend had a great way of doing this. Her show was called “Bad Mums”, aptly named it was targeted at mums who feel like they can never get it right. We can often get caught up in our own ideas, but I can tell you that having to perform a comedy show to the wrong audience is a painful litmus test of your marketing (and your character).

I also learned that bigger doesn’t always mean better. The shows where I lost the most money (Melbourne and Sydney) were the biggest festivals. The ones where I came out ahead, Perth and Newcastle, were smaller. This meant they had lower costs (I even cat-sat for a friend in Perth, despite being allergic) and there was less competition.

Touring gave me first-hand experience in managing all forms of media. I spent hours trying to secure earned media, emailing anyone who might review my show (even if their blog had three readers). I got lucky with a mention in Concrete Playground, but in the end, I found word of mouth was far more effective.

With a tight budget, I had to be selective with paid media. I naively thought display ads on the festival websites were a good idea. After spending $1,000 with no conversions, I can tell you that was not a good idea. Now, with experience in digital, I’d be asking about click-through rates (CTR) and share of voice. I had a lot of bias, I thought handing out flyers was effective because everyone else does it. I can say with almost 100 per cent certainty: I never saw anyone I flyered attend a show. The only exception was people who were already on their way in to see me and just wanted to know if they had time to grab a drink.

The most important thing I took away from this experience was not how to revise my media mix but what it taught me about perseverance. On my first day in Edinburgh, I walked all over the city to put up my posters in every possible venue. At each festival, I would message as many bookers as possible to get a spot on their lineup shows. I spent a lot of time revising festival applications and was constantly checking my ticket sales. To see the success this brought me makes me proud of the hard work and consistent effort I put in. And of course, the confidence I built, which I bring to my work in media.

People often think the scariest part of stand-up comedy is if no one laughs when you perform. I can tell you, asking (or begging) people to come to your show and then getting them to put money in the bucket is a lot scarier. Just like with client presentations, I still get nervous, but it is great to have my comedy experiences under my belt. And it can even be a great party trick.

Comedy isn’t done for me, and I will definitely go back to it. But in the meantime, I recently had the opportunity to perform a skit at the conclusion of a new business pitch presentation with my agency team at The Media Store. The theatre seemed to be well-received by all and left a positive impression of our creativity. Although this time, there was no ‘bucket’.