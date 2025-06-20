Advertising

Leo’s Suncorp Work & VML’s Hidden Eye Test Lead Aussie Wins On Day Four of Cannes

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

It was another strong showing for Australia on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with four awards collected across the Creative Business Transformation, Creative Strategy, and Brand Experience & Activation categories.

LEO, Sydney picked up a Silver Lion in the Creative Business Transformation category for its Building a More Resilient Australia campaign for Suncorp Insurance. From 262 entries received, seven Lions were awarded: one Gold, two Silver and three Bronze.

In the Creative Strategy category, VML Sydney won a Bronze Lion for The Hidden Eye Test for 1001 Optometry, in a category that received 902 entries and saw 28 Lions awarded: five Gold, nine Silver, and 13 Bronze.

The Hidden Eye Test

The Brand Experience & Activation category received 2337 entries with 69 Lions awarded: 11 Gold, 25 Silver, 32 Bronze. Among those, DDB Sydney was awarded a Silver Lion for Volkswagen’s Roo Badge, and The Ministry for Communication & The Arts won a Bronze Lion for its Time to Live campaign on behalf of the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.

Regional Network of the Year Awards were also awarded overnight, with Ogilvy taking it out for Asia and DDB Worldwide in the Pacific.

“The brilliant winners of these Lions exemplify how game-changing the power of creativity and strategic thinking can be as they help to reshape business models and customer experiences. Congratulations to all the winners on achieving this recognition, and a heartfelt thank you to our fantastic Juries,” said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS.

Winners of the Lions will be announced at the Award Shows taking place each evening throughout the Festival, from 16 to 20 June 2025. All shortlists and winners will also be available to view on The Work.


Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

