Leonardo da Vinci’s Priceless Codex Atlanticus Comes To Australia For The First Time As Part Of THE LUME Melbourne’s New Blockbuster Experience
Marking a historic moment, THE LUME Melbourne will welcome original pages from Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus to Australian shores for the first time, as they touch down on March 9, before going on display to the public from March 16, when Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild opens to the public.
With the opening of THE LUME Melbourne’s newest experience, visitors will have the once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity to step into the life and world of Leonardo, featuring these priceless original pages from the Codex
Atlanticus, penned by the master himself.
The experience promises to be the most ambitious and immersive yet that transcends generations, offering
something captivating for all ages. Other features include to scale machine inventions brought to life by Italian
artisans from the pages of Leonardo’s codices, the only exact 360º replica of Mona Lisa in the world, a brand new immersive experience in the enormous 3000 sqm multi-sensory gallery, cutting-edge AI and VR interactive technologies that breathe life into the master’s iconic work, a Renaissance-themed in Caffé Medici culinary experience like no other, and more.
As visitors navigate through the streets of Florence, the canals of Venice, the history of Rome, the grandeur of Milan and end their journey – as Leonardo did – in Amboise, France, they will gain a profound understanding of the inspirations, innovations and enduring impact of the maestro.
The Codex Atlanticus is an unedited look inside the brain of the world’s greatest genius. Leonardo da Vinci’s
largest existing collection of drawings and written notes is compiled of sketches and writings from 1478 to 1519, the year of his death, and it has been held in Milan’s Biblioteca Ambrosiana since 1637. The treasure of visionary ideas reveals the genius’s fascination with a diverse array of subjects, from architecture and engineering to flying machines and hydraulic systems. Each page bears witness to Leonardo’s pioneering spirit, centuries ahead of his time, as he sought to reshape the physical world through his groundbreaking designs and inventions.
Standing as a testament to Leonardo da Vinci’s insatiable curiosity and unparalleled intellect, the pages offer an
intimate glimpse into the mind of the Renaissance master. The collection showcases Leonardo’s relentless pursuit of understanding the world, seamlessly melding artistic expression with empirical observation.
The unprecedented feat comes after more than a decade of dedicated relationship-building with Biblioteca Ambrosiana, the custodians of much of Leonardo’s legacy in Milan. Grande Experiences, the Melbourne-based
creators of THE LUME have gone to extraordinary lengths to secure these priceless treasures; their long-standing presence in Italy as the owners and operators of Rome’s Museo Leonardo da Vinci was instrumental in facilitating the feat.
“These pages from the Codex Atlanticus represent not just a collection of sketches and writings but a gateway into the brilliance of Leonardo da Vinci’s mind,” said Bruce Peterson, founder of THE LUME Melbourne. “Their arrival in Australia is profound, allowing visitors to explore Leonardo in a once-in-a-generation opportunity”.
Notably, the entire endeavour, including the intricate logistics and comprehensive insurance coverage, has been
privately funded, underscoring THE LUME’s exceptional commitment to bringing its new blockbuster experience, Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild, to Australia, and guiding this cultural moment to fruition independently.
Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, presented by Webuild, opens at THE LUME Melbourne, permanently located at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, on 16 March 2024.
Please login with linkedin to commentTHE LUME Melbourne
Latest News
The Lumery Appoints Emma Egerton To Executive Manager, Professional Services
23 February 2024 - Leading Marketing and Technology Consultancy, The Lumery has appointed current Head of Strategy & Experience, Emma Egerton to Executive Manager, Professional Services.
Peninsula Grammar Inspires Students To ‘Unleash Greatness’ In A New Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Peninsula Grammar has launched a ground-breaking new campaign, ‘Unleash Greatness’, that shows how the School is tapping into the limitless potential within each student to help them soar to new heights.
Eyeota Selects Proximic By Comscore To Provide Enhanced Cookieless Predictive Audience Targeting
Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company and a global source of data for digital marketing, have selected Proximic by Comscore, a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, as its preferred partner for making its full taxonomy of audience segments available for contextual cookieless targeting.
Guinness Brewery Of Meteorology Wins JCDecaux Programmatic Campaign Of The Year
While Guinness is busy winning awards, B&T reckons it should focus on training hospo workers to pull a decent pint of it.
TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days
Shelf life for MAFS TV show significantly longer than shelf life of MAFS couples.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Sponsors Behind All The Glitz & Glamour Of The 2024 Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
Here are the brands getting involved in Mardi Gras. Still waiting to confirm which company is making all the outfits.
Avenue C’s Daniel Cutrone: Creative Agencies Are “Missing A Massive Trick” With Audio
Unclear whether the Audio Summit remark fell on deaf ears.
“Driven By Greed”: Is NRL In Vegas Really About Expanding The Game Or Just Expanding Gambling Revenue?
B&T asking the hard questions here on gambling. We've even considered nixing our daily TAB visit.
Did Somebody Say ‘Spend Less?’: Menulog Parent Axes $250m From Marketing Budget
There's only one way out of this situation. Doubling our weekly kebab order from 4 to 8.
SCA Results: Profits Slump 71% Amid “Challenging” Ad Market, Discussions With ARN Remain Ongoing
SCA cites weak ad market as profit slump. Set to sell off all the fuzzy microphone things to atone for shortfall.
“There Was A Sense Of Barbie On Every Corner” – B&T Chats With Universal’s Director Of Marketing Suzanne Stretton-Brown
Much like a five year old girl, B&T is refusing to put Barbie down just yet.
The Coffee Commune’s “Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe” Achieves Record Entries
To promote the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe’, The Coffee Commune (TCC) harnessed the power of radio, digital and programmatic OOH. The seven-week campaign also served to increase The Coffee Commune’s membership, and via TFM Digital, it saw a record 39,633 entries garnered (28,774 unique), with 880+ cafes nominated. Teaming up […]
Are Media Nabs Carly Bowra From Seven Network
Bowra seen sneaking out of Seven office with branded mug, notepad and USB stick in pocket.
OMA 2023 Creative Collection: UberEats Delivers A Win
While UberEats marketing team is on a roll, we're still wondering why our food turns up cold.
QMS Helps Brands Shine With Pride For Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival
QMS set to hand over billboards to Pride-themed campaigns. Unconfirmed on approach for for NRL Grand Final.
The Pistol Locks & Loads New Leadership Team
We're delighted to see The Pistol firing from the hip and taking a shot with a pun-laden press release.
“Genius!!” – Network 10 Gives Tillies Goalkeeper A Hilarious Job Title Switch
Network 10 brainbox rewarded for quick-thinking gag with medium-sized internet reaction.
In A League Of Its Own: NRL Season Kicks Off On Nine This Weekend
B&T reminds you to sign up for that office tipping comp and not forget all about it by the end of March.
DoubleVerify Launches Pre-Bid ‘Made for Advertising’ Tiered Categories For Elevated Brand Suitability
There are a helluva lot of buzzwords in this headline. The rest of the article proves even more confounding.
Havas Wins Viatris & Uniting Property Services In Competitive Pitches
Havas picks up two new accounts here, though we have no idea what either of them do.
Crime Pays: Global-First IAB Australia & Neuro-Insight Proves Effectiveness Of True Crime Podcast Advertising
Thought you were alone with your slightly strange true crime obsession? Turns out the world is full of you weirdos.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Melbourne FC Rocked By Off-Field Scandals But Partnership Portfolio Remains Solid
Joel Smith's off-field antics doing nothing to assuage sponsors enthusiasm for the Demons.
Google Nabs NAB CMO Suzana Ristevski
Ristevski swaps dull world of finance for the exciting world of, well, controlling the world.
“Cornerstones Of Community Strength”: CARE Spotlights Vital Role Of Women To Overcome Poverty & Recover From Conflict & Disaster
CARE Australia launches powerful new campaign for IWD. Certainly better than hosting a bake sale.
“It’s A Day Tinged With Sadness For New Zealand’s Media Landscape”: 300 Jobs Lost As NewsHub Announces Closure
It's a terrible day for journos in New Zealand with NewsHub closing its doors.
There’s Still Time To Enter This Year’s TikTok Young Lions!
One of them weird adrenaline junkies who like to leave everything to the last minute? Now is your official cue to panic.
Dee Madigan: Govt’s Zero Chance Ads ‘Strategically Smart’ And ‘Well Executed’
Dee Madigan sheds light on government's controversial border security ads.
You Thought Media Was Bad? Here Are The Tech Players With The Biggest Gender Pay Gaps
No amount of ping pong tables or free company t-shirts can get you out of these poor numbers.
STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist, Presented By Vevo, Is HERE!
B&T is not responsible for any riots, jealousy or emotional pain caused by the publishing of this list.
Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
If this partnership means anything other than a car on a surfboard, then B&T doesn't want it.
PepsiCo, Domino’s And Pilates Brand Breach Ad Standards
Ad standards finally steps in stop adverts that fat shame women. Better late than never...
MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United
Milk+Honey continues to win award for agency name that makes you feel the most hungry.
Vistar Media Continues APAC Growth With New Director Of Enterprise Sales & Spate Of Promotions
Vistar Media continues to grow in Asia but remains wary of letting staff wear colours other than black and blue.
“Be Your Authentic Self” – Victorian Sales Director Peter Charles Celebrates 25 Years At Seven
Disclaimer: B&T is not responsible for anyone let go for being their authentic self.
Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption
The Alcohol and Drug Foundation takes on underage drinking in latest campaign. Move 20 years too late for B&T staff.
Google Defends Pay Gap Numbers: “We Compensate Googlers Based On What They Do, Not Who They Are”
Bad news for charismatic slackers as Google reveals they pay staff based on what they do.