Leonardo da Vinci’s Priceless Codex Atlanticus Comes To Australia For The First Time As Part Of THE LUME Melbourne’s New Blockbuster Experience

Marking a historic moment, THE LUME Melbourne will welcome original pages from Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus to Australian shores for the first time, as they touch down on March 9, before going on display to the public from March 16, when Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild opens to the public.

With the opening of THE LUME Melbourne’s newest experience, visitors will have the once-in-a-lifetime

opportunity to step into the life and world of Leonardo, featuring these priceless original pages from the Codex

Atlanticus, penned by the master himself.

The experience promises to be the most ambitious and immersive yet that transcends generations, offering

something captivating for all ages. Other features include to scale machine inventions brought to life by Italian

artisans from the pages of Leonardo’s codices, the only exact 360º replica of Mona Lisa in the world, a brand new immersive experience in the enormous 3000 sqm multi-sensory gallery, cutting-edge AI and VR interactive technologies that breathe life into the master’s iconic work, a Renaissance-themed in Caffé Medici culinary experience like no other, and more.

As visitors navigate through the streets of Florence, the canals of Venice, the history of Rome, the grandeur of Milan and end their journey – as Leonardo did – in Amboise, France, they will gain a profound understanding of the inspirations, innovations and enduring impact of the maestro.

The Codex Atlanticus is an unedited look inside the brain of the world’s greatest genius. Leonardo da Vinci’s

largest existing collection of drawings and written notes is compiled of sketches and writings from 1478 to 1519, the year of his death, and it has been held in Milan’s Biblioteca Ambrosiana since 1637. The treasure of visionary ideas reveals the genius’s fascination with a diverse array of subjects, from architecture and engineering to flying machines and hydraulic systems. Each page bears witness to Leonardo’s pioneering spirit, centuries ahead of his time, as he sought to reshape the physical world through his groundbreaking designs and inventions.

Standing as a testament to Leonardo da Vinci’s insatiable curiosity and unparalleled intellect, the pages offer an

intimate glimpse into the mind of the Renaissance master. The collection showcases Leonardo’s relentless pursuit of understanding the world, seamlessly melding artistic expression with empirical observation.

The unprecedented feat comes after more than a decade of dedicated relationship-building with Biblioteca Ambrosiana, the custodians of much of Leonardo’s legacy in Milan. Grande Experiences, the Melbourne-based

creators of THE LUME have gone to extraordinary lengths to secure these priceless treasures; their long-standing presence in Italy as the owners and operators of Rome’s Museo Leonardo da Vinci was instrumental in facilitating the feat.

“These pages from the Codex Atlanticus represent not just a collection of sketches and writings but a gateway into the brilliance of Leonardo da Vinci’s mind,” said Bruce Peterson, founder of THE LUME Melbourne. “Their arrival in Australia is profound, allowing visitors to explore Leonardo in a once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

Notably, the entire endeavour, including the intricate logistics and comprehensive insurance coverage, has been

privately funded, underscoring THE LUME’s exceptional commitment to bringing its new blockbuster experience, Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild, to Australia, and guiding this cultural moment to fruition independently.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, presented by Webuild, opens at THE LUME Melbourne, permanently located at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, on 16 March 2024.